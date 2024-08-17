Father of three on $500,000 bail for thieving cash, television, and other items

Kaieteur News – A father of three, was granted $500,000 bail on Friday after he was charged with two counts of simple larceny.

Forty-year-old, Brental Charles, appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to the two charges.

The first charge alleges that Charles on August 14, 2024 at Brickdam Stabroek, Georgetown stole $2,200,000 in Guyana currency from Dukesh Dudnauth.

Charles, who is allegedly no stranger to law, was caught on CCTV entering Dudnauth’s car and taking the money while it was parked near Starr Computers.

Dudnauth reported the theft to the police immediately after discovering the money missing upon returning to his car. Subsequent investigations by police led to Charles’ arrest.

Charles pleaded not guilty to this charge.

The second charge states that on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at New Market Street, Georgetown, Charles allegedly stole a television valued at $100,000, three amplifiers worth $300,000, four speaker boxes valued at $68,000, and $10,000 in cash, totaling $478,000 in Guyanese currency, belonging to Sadiqqi Wahab.

CCTV footage captured Charles taking the items from Wahab’s minibus while it was parked outside the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Represented by attorney-at-law, Yuborn Allicock, Charles also pleaded not guilty to the second charge as well.

The defence argued that Charles was not a flight risk and had no similar cases pending in court.

The prosecution objected to bail, stating that Charles had similar offences while adding that the CCTV footage will be disclosed at the next court hearing as a part of the evidence.

Bail was set at $300,000 for the first charge and $200,000 for the second, with reporting conditions imposed.

The matter is adjourned to September 13, 2024, for further proceedings.