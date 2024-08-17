Court rules Photographer Keron Bruce is ‘Mudwata’

Latest update August 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
– Ordered to pay that $3M fine or spend 6 months in prison
Kaieteur News – The Diamond/ Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court on Friday ruled that photographer Keron Bruce is ‘Mudwata’, a cartoon character that has been vocal on social media and ordered him to pay a $3M fine within one month or spend six months in prison.
Bruce was charged in 2022 with using a computer to embarrass and humiliate local journalist Leroy Smith, the proprietor of Big Smith News Watch.
The photographer of 295 Soesdyke Back Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce.
The charge stated that on January 25, 2021, at Soesdyke, EBD, Bruce used a computer system to disseminate information about Smith, knowing same to be false.
Smith contended that the information subjected him to public ridicule, contempt, hatred, or embarrassment.
Bruce, who was represented, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was initially granted $100,000 bail.
