Team Mohamed set up food caravan for Single mother of five

Kaieteur News – Azruddin Mohamed on Thursday set up a food caravan for 34-year-old Rebecca Dos Santos, a single mother of five at Kuru Kururu, Linden Soesdyke Highway.
Her new business venture, Rebecca’s Indigenous and Creole Kitchen, is located opposite Cookie’s Minimart at Kuru Kururu. The menu features a delightful array of indigenous and creole dishes, including pepper pot, farine, tuma pot, cassava bread, fried rice, chowmein, and many other delicious options
According to Team Mohamed, Rebecca previously ran a similar business in Mahdia, Region Eight but was forced to leave after the devastating flood in 2021.
She reportedly lost everything. Determined to start anew, she moved to Kuru Kururu, but financial challenges made it difficult to get back on her feet.
