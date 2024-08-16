Latest update August 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

PM Phillips needs to know actions speak louder than words

Aug 16, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

Please permit me to thank the Prime Minister for his response as well as his public acknowledgement that contradicts the untruths which claim that nothing was done during 2015 – 2020. The Prime Minister’s response finally clarifies the deception with regards to GPL’s 2015 – 2020 performance, the facts are that 60+ MWs of power was procured under the Coalition within four years, which is a clear indication that the Coalition was aware of our increasing power demand and made adequate provisions to address these needs.

The PM unwittingly also dispelled another untruth that was being peddled by his administration – that GPL was cash strapped under the Coalition’s administration – when he acknowledged that GPL was able to purchase generating sets from its own resources.

Further, I thank the PM for highlighting a major omission in my previous letter, where the figures listed for Transmission and Distribution upgrades were those undertaken and funded by GPL ONLY. If the works executed under the Power Utility Upgrade Program (PUUP) during the 2015 – 2020 period are included there would be evidence of a more impressive record, since under the PUUP program the following additional to works were completed – upgraded 404km of low and medium voltage network, installed 231 new transformers as well as 23,493 new AMI meters.

This letter seeks to highlight that work was done and plans were developed to manage the challenges at GPL and the growing demand of our country. This letter further seeks to ask our government to appreciate that PR does not provide much needed electricity, nor does it replace equipment destroyed by continuous voltage fluctuations. Families and businesses need the Government to make improvements within a properly constructed plan and provide a stable, reliable service for customers, which is foundational to our country’s development.

Finally, in another letter in your newspaper, Mr. Joel Bhagwandin has demanded an explanation from me (and former President Granger), on our failure to comply with Section 67 of the Public Corporation Act and submit reports annually to the National Assembly – the explanation is simple – GPL is a limited liability company, established under the Company Act, No 29 of 1991, the company’s bylaws were adopted and ratified on October 8, 2010, the main shareholder is the Government of Guyana. Hence, the company does not fall under the Public Corporation Act, however GPL is audited annually and publishes an annual report which is available to the public.

Actions speak louder than words; citizens need to feel the outcomes of actions on their lives.

Regards,

David Patterson

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Joseph’s historic 5-fer on home soil headlines mixed day for West Indies

Joseph’s historic 5-fer on home soil headlines mixed day for West...

Aug 16, 2024

West Indies vs. South Africa 2nd Test at Providence…  – Home team trail by 63-runs Kaieteur Sports – West Indies speedster Shamar Joseph etched his name in the history books of his...
Read More
Guyana to face toughest challenge at this year’s championship

Guyana to face toughest challenge at this...

Aug 16, 2024

Sensei Dunbar praises Guyana Wado Ryu Karate Association team for recent performance

Sensei Dunbar praises Guyana Wado Ryu Karate...

Aug 16, 2024

Fitness Express/GAPLF Raw Nationals set for Sunday at the GDF Gymnasium

Fitness Express/GAPLF Raw Nationals set for...

Aug 16, 2024

Over 300 kids benefit as Kevin Sinclair foundation launched

Over 300 kids benefit as Kevin Sinclair...

Aug 16, 2024

GASA President informs on status of swimmer Delroy Tyrrell’s application to represent Guyana

GASA President informs on status of swimmer...

Aug 16, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The road to disaster

    Kaieteur News – One can only marvel at the audacity with which the PPPC government has managed to sidestep the establishment... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]