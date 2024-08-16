Latest update August 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Over 300 kids benefit as Kevin Sinclair foundation launched

Aug 16, 2024 Sports

Kevin Sinclair addressing the large audience at the launch of the Kevin Sinclair Foundation.

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana and West Indies cricketer Kevin Sinclair extended his positive strides off the cricket field as he launched The Kevin Sinclair foundation in his hometown, Angoy’s Avenue which is known as “Cow Dam.” Over 300 children were beneficiaries of school supplies and knowledge from Sinclair and former National cricketer, Steven Jacobs.

In a launching ceremony at Sinclair’s hometown, the entire village came out to show their support to Sinclair, who advised the youngsters that sports and education can take you out of poverty.

The 24-year-old Sinclair, who played two Tests, seven One Day Internationals and six T20I for the West Indies said he is driven and passionate about giving back to those in need.

“It all started with a dream, just as how I dreamt and had the passion to play for West Indies. It was the same with the foundation and the kids. I am always passionate to give back to the community where I am from,” Sinclair said.

He added: “This is about representing the area and give back. I also want the kids to know they can achieve anything once their mind, body, and soul behind, and stay committed. I strongly believe that some children have lost their way, because they lack believe in their ability and talent. I am positive that systems will be in place where they can nurture their talents.”

Sinclair and Steven Jacobs interacting and presenting to the kids.

Meanwhile, another off-spinner and renowned businessman, Jacobs, lauded Sinclair’s efforts and highlighted the importance of remembering the proverbial bridge once crossed. Sinclair is also the brand ambassador of Jacob’s Jewelry and Pawn Shop.

“This is a great humanitarian deed. This is Kevin Sinclair giving back and him understanding to be grounded. This is Kevin Sinclair showing that you should never forget where you came from. Parents and everyone, we should not take this for granted. Sportsmen and Sportswomen, (in general) do not hold these initiatives, in terms of remembering where they came from and giving back,” Jacobs explained.

Sinclair extended gratitude to his family and the sponsors who came on board to support the Kevin Sinclair Foundation. This foundation will continue to support those in-need, especially in Sinclair’s hometown.

The sponsors were Jacobs Jewelry, First Change Builders Inc, Cricket Zone USA, Star Rentals, Markie Construction Inc, Big Bs, VNET, Flawless Dental, and Genuine Auto Spares and Tools.

The young cricketer, despite being young in his career, has also launched a country-wide cricket academy before he made his Test debut. Sinclair scored a half-century on Test debut in Australia and scored 508 runs in 10 innings for Guyana in the 2024 Regional Four-Day season.

