Joseph’s historic 5-fer on home soil headlines mixed day for West Indies

West Indies vs. South Africa 2nd Test at Providence…

– Home team trail by 63-runs

Kaieteur Sports – West Indies speedster Shamar Joseph etched his name in the history books of his home ground Providence, with his maiden 5-wicket which gave the hosts a slight edge heading into Day 2 versus the South Africans, as the final Test got underway yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium.

With Test cricket returning to Providence after a decade, South Africa did well to recover from being 97-7 at one point to 160 all out, thanks to a last-wicket stand of 63 between top-scorer Dane Piedt who was left unbeaten on 38 after striking four fours and one six and Nandre Burger (23).

Playing in place of Kemar Roach, Guyanese pace sensation Joseph reminded the fans of his reputation in Test cricket, bagging his 3rd 5-wicket haul as he snared 5-33; his maiden 5-fer on home soil.

Joseph joins elite company as only the 4th player to record a 5-wicket haul at Providence. He joins former international players Sri Lankan seamer Chaminda Vass 5-61 (2008), Pakistani off-spinner Saeed Ajmal 5-69 & 6-42 (2011) and former West Indies captain now Head Coach Darren Sammy, 5-29 (2011).

Speedster Jayden Seales picked up 3-45, with Jason Holder (1-26) and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie (1-28), being the other wicket-takers for West Indies. When stumps arrived, West Indies were 97-7 in their 1st innings with Holder unbeaten on 33.

Fast-bowling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder was the pick of the lot with returns of 4-18 while Burger grabbed 2 big wickets along with one from spinner Keshav Mahahraj.

The South African quicks led by Mulder, replicated similar actions to that of their Caribbean counterparts, scything through the likes of Captain Kraigg Brathwaite (3), in-form batsman Alick Athanaze (1) who was caught & bowled and Kaveem Hodge (4), who also fell victim to some good catching.

A struggling Mikyle Louis (0) also had his stumps disturbed by Burger, who removed the dangerous Carty who accounted for his own dismissal by holding out to the midwicket fielder, as the team’s 50 came at the hefty price of losing their top four batters. A few more wickets fell before Holder played the anchor role as he saw his team home to safety without further hiccups.

Earlier, bowling first, the West Indies quicks made light work of the Proteas top four batsmen, who found themselves back in the locker-room with the score 64-4 by lunch interval.

Opener Aiden Markram was the first Test wicket on home soil for Joseph, who knocked over the right-hander for 14. In-form Tony Ze Zori (1) failed as he fell to Seales while Tristan Stubbs (26) struck three boundaries before Holder had him out caught.

Joseph returned to bag the big wicket of South African Captain Temba Bavuma (0); who was pinned LBW as the South Africans looked to turn their luck around during the afternoon sessions.

Play resumed with the Windies in a strong 1st innings position and their fast-bowlers back in operation. David Bedingham continued to resist as he carried he chipped in with a solid knock of 28 before Joseph had him caught behind by the wicket-keeper.

Wicket-keeper Kyle Verreyne (21) pushed onwards after losing Bedingham, along with Mulder and Maharaj; who both fell for ducks, with Joseph churning out a double-wicket maiden over to help him secure his 5-fer.

Shortly after, the pacer was taken off the field after some apparent niggles, leaving just 1 wicket to capture after a frustrating last-wicket stand between Piedt and Burger yielded crucial runs; before Motie finally removed the latter by the tea break.

Day 2’s action continues today from 10:00h.

Scores: West Indies 97 for 7 (Holder 33*, Mulder 4-18, Burger 2-32) trail South Africa 160 (Piedt 38*, Bedingham 28, Joseph 5-33, Seales 3-45) by 63 runs.