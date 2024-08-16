Govt. to spend $17B more to fix up roads in Regions 3&4

Kaieteur News – Several roads in Regions Three and Four are expected to undergo rehabilitation and construction through the Ministry of Public Works, which has set aside approximately $17.7 billion to execute these projects.

According to an invitation for bids issued by the ministry, the projects will be done in 18 lots and the works will be carried out in areas such as the West Bank of Demerara (WBD), East Bank of Demerara (EBD), Mahaica and Georgetown.

Of the list of projects, works for the EBD areas are slated for Diamond alternative access road. This would see some 480 meters of road being fixed for an estimated cost of $100 million. In Diamond also, works are for Third Avenue and this is for 900 meters of roadway which is estimated at $120 million, for First Avenue this is also for 900 meters of roadway which is estimated at $300 million, and works are for Back Street. There some 600 meters of road are for rehabilitation and this is pegged at $310 million.

In central Georgetown, road works are for Homestretch Avenue which is being transformed into a four-lane. This project is for phase two which will cover 620 meters of road and is estimated to cost $360 million. Works are set for Princes Street – Cemetery Road to St. Stephens Street and this entails 1070 meters of road for an estimated cost of $650 million.

Around the same area, Princes Street – Cemetery Road to St. Stephens Street to High Street, this will entail 730 meters of road for $800 million.

The ministry further revealed that rehabilitation/ construction works is for section of De Hoop access road and this is estimated at $800 million. Another $850 million will cover 620 meters of road at Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Well Road to Blacka Canal.

An estimated $900 million will see 685 meters of road being rehabilitated at Sussex Street- west of Cemetery road, St. Stephens Street to Saffon Street. Moving to complete phase two of Thomas Lands, the ministry set aside $1 billion to cover 600 meters of road works. The works for Aubrey Barker road, Blacka Canal to Ogle, the engineer is estimating that $1.2 billion will complete this phase.

Further, works are slated for Sussex Street- west of Cemetery road to St. Stephens street and this covers 1100 meters of roads. The project is estimated to cost $1.3 billion. Works are slated for phase two of Carifesta Avenue and this is estimated at $1.5 billion, another project which is pegged at $1.5 billion is for Conversation Tree bypass –phase two for the eastern section of Dennis street to Sheriff Street. Also $1.5 billion is estimated to complete works at Conversation Tree bypass at the western section of new alignment with connector to Sheriff via Garnet and Duncan streets.

The ministry is also planning to execute rehabilitation to Sussex street- Cemetery to Mandela Avenue and this is estimated at $1.6 billion. Finally, section of the WBD public road is slated for repairs and this is estimated to cost $3 billion. At a recent visit at the Cemetery road project, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill had mentioned that one of the main reasons they are advertising for these projects is to handle the amount of traffic flow in those areas. “Every effort is being made to improve what we are doing in the city and across the country,” he added. Kaieteur News understands that the road projects are expected to be open at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on September 11, 2024.