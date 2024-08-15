“We always fighting and make up back” – Albouystown man tells Magistrate after jailed for assaulting wife

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old resident of Hogg Street, Albouystown, Georgetown was slapped with nine charges in relation to assault, threatening behaviour, abusive language and, throwing missiles, against his common-law partner on Wednesday.

The accused, Johnny Marshall appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where the charges were read to him. The first three charges read that on July 25 2024 Marshall unlawfully assaulted, threw missiles and used abusive language towards Shevon Samuels. Three other charges read that Marshall again on July 26, 2024 unlawfully assaulted, threw missiles and used abusive language towards the said person.

The last three charges read that Marshall on August 2, 2024 unlawfully assaulted, made use of threatening behaviour, and threw missiles at the said person. Marshall pleaded not guilty to threatening behaviour and throwing missiles charges allegedly committed on August 4 and throwing missiles and abusive language on July 26. However, he admitted and pleaded guilty to the rest.

It was disclosed in court that the couple has been living together for the past few years – a union that bore two children. Samuels works as a bartender while Marshall does freelance construction work.

According to police statements presented in court, on July 25, 2024, while Samuels was at work, Marshall visited her workplace, verbally abused her, and threw her belongings into the yard. When Samuels returned home, Marshall continued to abuse her, threw a deodorant bottle at her, pushed her down, and kicked her. On July 26, Marshall and Samuels had a disagreement and he allegedly verbally abused her, threw a cigarette at her, pushed her down, and kicked her.

The situation escalated on August 2, 2024, while Samuels was watching a movie on her phone, Marshall questioned her about continuing the court case against him. When Samuels confirmed that she would proceed, Marshall struck her in the face, hit her with a Magnum wine bottle, pushed her into the yard, and kicked her, causing severe pain and semi-consciousness. Neighbours attempted to assist, but Marshall threatened them with a pair of scissors, police said. Samuels fled to the Ruimveldt Police Station to report the incident, leading to Marshall’s arrest.

During the court proceedings, an unrepresented Marshall told the court, “We always fighting and make up back… I love this girl.” Magistrate Azore dismissed the four charges Marshall pleaded not guilty to. For the remaining charges, Marshall was sentenced to a total of 11 months in prison.