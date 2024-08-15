Latest update August 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

University of Guyana launches marine institute at Berbice Campus

Aug 15, 2024

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana has launched the Institute for Marine and Riverine Ecologies and Economies (IMAREE) at its Berbice Campus.

This new institute is a crucial addition to Guyana’s premier tertiary educational institution, particularly in a nation that boasts the title “the land of many waters,” the Ministry of Public Works said in a release.

The launch event was attended by several officials, including Vickram Bharrat, Minister of Natural Resources, and representatives from the University of Guyana, such as Prof. Gomathinyagam Subrimanian, Director of the UG Berbice Campus, and Prof. Paloma Mohamed Martin, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana.

During the launch event at the University of Guyana’s John’s Science Centre in Berbice, Minister of Public Works, Juan A. Edghill, emphasised the importance of this initiative. He noted that water is an essential part of everyday life in Guyana, yet the ordinary person often takes for granted two things: the life below those waters and the ways in which these waterways preserve our existence.

Minister Edghill expressed concern for the crises facing Guyana’s water bodies, including the negative impacts of climate change, pollution, and the loss of biodiversity caused by overexploitation and other human actions.

He commended the University of Guyana for this timely initiative, stating, “It is high time that we focus our scholarship on the examination and chronicling of the marine and riverine resources that our nation has been imbued with, toward a view of sustainable usage and rehabilitation where necessary.” The minister also discussed the government’s initiatives to manage Guyana’s maritime resources sustainably, while supporting livelihoods and mitigating the effects of climate change.

He highlighted Guyana’s Maritime Economy Plan, which provides a vision and direction that considers national issues, international commitments, and the challenges faced by small developing states. The plan aims to support economic growth, livelihoods, and jobs, as well as reduce losses from natural hazards, extreme weather events, and climate change.

