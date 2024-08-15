BritCham to launch in London

Kaieteur News – In an effort to foster greater trade and investments opportunities between Guyanese and United Kingdom (UK), the British Chamber of Commerce Guyana (BritCham) will be launched in London next month.

This is according to Chairman of BritCham, Fizal Khan who made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Bel Air Gardens, Georgetown.

According to the Chairman, the BritCham Guyana London launch is slated to be held on September 11, 2024 at the famous Lord’s Cricket Ground in London and will begin at 7pm. The event will include presentations and comments from the business community, members of BritCham, Guyana Government officials among others.

He shared that the much anticipated event already has over 50 businesses from Guyana, UK, Europe, Canada, and the USA that would be participating. Notably, out of that number 40 are Guyanese registered businesses. British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller at the press conference said that this London launch is another step in the growing the relationship between the UK and Guyana. “We all know about Guyana’s economic growth. This is a massive opportunity for Guyana and we also hope there would be opportunity for the UK. The UK has a long relationship with Guyana. Guyana is already UK’s leading trade partner in the whole of the Caribbean, we have more than £1.6 billion worth of trade last year and we really value that,” she explained.

She added that the UK is an important business partner for a number of reasons, some being because they are reliable, they provide quality goods and services and that they also develop a long-term relationship with their partners. “We are not fly-by-night, we don’t come in and fly away, we develop long term relationships and also we provide innovation,” she shared.

In encouraging business owners and decision-makers to participate in the event, Miller said this event will provide an opportunity to see how the Guyana market can grow and be promoted in the United Kingdom and vice versa.

In his brief remarks, Chief Investment Officer (CEO) and Head of GO-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop said that the government will be looking forward to this event in terms of connecting with the diaspora in the UK to come and invest in Guyana, “what we are looking for from the British is knowledge in the ICT sector, we believe that with artificial intelligence (AI) coming in place, Guyana can be a data center hub.”

“The diaspora in the UK as many know is significant to the Government of Guyana, we have been courting them in terms of business opportunity. The President would love to see Guyanese with knowledge and money and business ideas to come back to Guyana, in addition to the British companies that would be visiting, we are reaching out aggressively to the diaspora,” he elaborated.

Also encouraging companies to tap into the opportunity, Country Director of Trade and Investment at the British High Commission, Sherwyn Naughton noted that the event would give UK companies the idea of how business works in Guyana and the opportunities that are available here. Most importantly, for local companies he noted that it allows them to engage with UK firms in getting acquainted with the different sector the UK has to offer, whether it be in technology, infrastructure, automotive, manufacturing, food and drinks.

It was further highlighted by Naughton that over the years they have seen between the two companies the increase of trade in areas such as machinery, vehicles, and as recent an increase of trade in the oil and gas sector. Joining the event come September are companies such as GTT/Brava, Ernst and Young Guyana, Nations University, ExxonMobil Guyana, Guyana Private Sector Commission, Guyana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, just to name a few. Businesses in the areas such as education, energy, tourism, construction, agriculture, logistics will be in attendance.

Kaieteur News understands that BritCham was officially launched year in Guyana and is an independent body, which act as a hub and partner for British and Guyanese companies interested in working together or investing in each market, as well as fostering a strong ecosystem for information sharing and networking, improving the ease of doing business, and collaborating with UK and Guyanese authorities to support the business community.