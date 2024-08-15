$475M Cemetery Road project still not completed despite Edghill’s assurance

Kaieteur News – The $475 million rehabilitation of Cemetery Road originally slated for completion on Monday, remains unfinished as works continue on the troubled project.

During a site visit on Saturday, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill stated, “Within the next 48 hours, the site will be cleaned up and the machines and everything will be removed.” However, as of Tuesday, construction activities were still underway, and the bridges had not yet been completed. When contacted for a comment on the delays, the minister was asked, “What are some other works that are to be done in order to say that the roads are completed?” Edghill responded, “Did you listen to the live I did Saturday? Everything is right there. I have already spoken to the matter publicly; what do you want me to say differently?”

During his inspection on Saturday, Minister Edghill reported that 96% of the project had been completed. He noted that two bridges were left to cure after being recently cast with cement. The bridge embankment closer to Princess Street is currently being cast and is expected to be completed by Saturday evening, but it will require approximately two weeks of curing before it can be asphalted for uniformity.

The Cemetery Road project, which began over a year ago, has faced multiple delays. Initially expected to finish in July 2023, the project was postponed to January 2024, then to March 2024. Due to ongoing delays, Minister Edghill had previously threatened to terminate the contract with the original contractors. In April, Avinash Contracting and Metal Works Company were given a second chance to complete the project, which commenced in 2022.

In July, the ministry approved two sub-contractors to assist Avinash Construction. One sub-contractor is tasked with completing the bridge at Cemetery Road and Princess Street, while the other is responsible for widening the culvert at Sussex Street. Avinash Construction will handle paving the carriageway between Middle Road and Sussex Street and begin site clean-up. However, a visit to the site on Tuesday revealed that the clean-up had not yet commenced.