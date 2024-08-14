Woman found dead in trench identified

Kaieteur News – The decomposing body of a woman that was found last Saturday in a trench at the Eccles Dumpsite Road, East Bank Denerara (EBD) has been identified as that of Angela Andrea Sooknanan.

Police said that Sooknanan is said to have been suffering from mental illness and last visited her doctor on Thursday August 8. The following day she visited her Mother Charlotte Sooknanan and asked for money to pay her passage to Diamond. She was never seen or heard from since then. Her remains were found on Saturday afternoon floating in a trench along the Eccles Dumpsite Road.