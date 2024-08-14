Latest update August 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Woman found dead in trench identified

Aug 14, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The decomposing body of a woman that was found last Saturday in a trench at the Eccles Dumpsite Road, East Bank Denerara (EBD) has been identified as that of Angela Andrea Sooknanan.

Police said that Sooknanan is said to have been suffering from mental illness and last visited her doctor on Thursday August 8. The following day she visited her Mother Charlotte Sooknanan and asked for money to pay her passage to Diamond. She was never seen or heard from since then. Her remains were found on Saturday afternoon floating in a trench along the Eccles Dumpsite Road.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO IS WAY PAST DANGER FOR GUYANA!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

2024 Caribbean Schoolboys Championship expected to be biggest – says DoS Steve Ninvalle

2024 Caribbean Schoolboys Championship expected to be biggest –...

Aug 14, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – With just two days remaining before the start of the 7th Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys and Schoolgirls Boxing Tournament, excitement is building for the event set...
Read More
Guyana Cricket Board lauds President Irfaan Ali on distribution of cricket kits

Guyana Cricket Board lauds President Irfaan Ali...

Aug 14, 2024

Pakistan rewards javelin champion Nadeem with $359,000 for record-breaking throw at Paris Olympics

Pakistan rewards javelin champion Nadeem with...

Aug 14, 2024

Local boxers rearing to go as fight night looms

Local boxers rearing to go as fight night looms

Aug 14, 2024

Inaugural Big Man Cricket-GY O50s Tournament commences this weekend

Inaugural Big Man Cricket-GY O50s Tournament...

Aug 14, 2024

THE PARIS OLYMPICS

THE PARIS OLYMPICS

Aug 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The mirage of progress

    Kaieteur News – We are serenaded, almost daily, with lyrics of progress, echoed through the corridors of political... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]