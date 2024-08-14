Latest update August 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Violence in prison on decline due to anger management programmes – OIC

Aug 14, 2024

Officer in Charge [OIC], Carlton Cameron and Psychologist, Wil Campbell along with inmates that successfully completed the 12- week anger management training.

Kaieteur News – Officer in Charge of Lusignan Prison, Deoraj Gyandat has said that ongoing anger management pogrammes at the penitentiary have resulted in a decline in violent behavior among inmates.

The Officer in Charge [OIC] of Lusignan Prison, Deoraj Gyandat

During a Guyana Pirison Service broadcast aired on the National Communication Network (NCN), under the topic, ‘Prison in Focus.’ Gyandat explained that the prison service targets the areas of anger management so as to ensure that persons who are charged for offences of a violent nature, when released would be fully reintegrated into society.  “So we [Prison Service] seek to ensure that person [s] who are charged with those violent crimes as far as practicable be exposed to anger management.” The officer emphasised that following the completion of the course inmates would utilise the knowledge gained not only in dealing with their fellow inmates but also when they return to society.

The GPS reported that on July 30, 2024, several inmates successfully completed a 12- week anger management training course facilitated by Wil Campbell. During the programme, the inmates were exposed to ideas and concept relating to personal development so that they return to their communities as reformed and rehabilitated citizen.

