Six charging stations for electric vehicles available at various locations

Kaieteur News – A total of six electrical vehicle charging stations have been developed in various locations across the country, as the Government in keeping with the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030, aims to foster the development of an electric vehicle industry to substitute fossil fuels with electricity.

Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of the Guyana Energy Agency [GEA], Mahender Sharma, stated in an email response to this publication that the average cost for one of the electrical vehicle charging station is $6,500, 000. The CEO highlighted that currently testing of the systems and software are ongoing, hence during this period drivers are not required to pay. Sharma also revealed that the GEA is “reviewing options for expansion.”

Charging stations have been installed at Amazonia Mall, Providence, East Bank Demerara [EBD], Giftland Mall, East Coast Demerara, Little Rock Suites, New Amsterdam, S&R Parking Lot, Parika and at the GEA head office, Quamina Street, Georgetown. According to a press release issued by the GEA, owners of electric vehicle can download the Flash Charge app, register, and charge their vehicles at these stations during this period for free. “The instructions for use of these stations are posted at the stations. Interested persons can contact the GEA at 624-5905 or email at [email protected] for more information. Alternatively, you can scan the QR Code below to download the application,” GEA stated.