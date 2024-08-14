Man remanded for killing drinking buddy

Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old miner of Isseneru Village Cuyuni Mazaruni Region 7, was on Tuesday remanded to prison for allegedly killing his drinking partner, Laurex Henry.

Police reported that the incident occurred on August 8, 2024 around 23:45hrs at Karmarang Airstrip Upper Mazaruni River.

Euzil Augustine, father of two, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Ravindranauth Singh who dealt with the matter virtually. The indictable charge was read to Augustine where he was not required to make a plea.

During court proceedings Augustine was remanded to prison and he is scheduled to return on September 18, 2024 at Kamarang Magistrate’s Court. According to police statement presented at court, Henry and Augustine were consuming alcohol on the Kamarang Landing. Around 23:45hrs, Henry was walking along the airstrip and braced against Augustine which angered him. As a result a scuffle ensued between them and Augustine pulled out a knife from his pants waist and dealt Henry two stabs to his abdomen causing injuries. Augustine proceeded to walk away but was followed by an eyewitness who called the police. Subsequently, Augustine was arrested and admitted committing the act. He was later charged with the present offence.

Earlier reports indicate that Henry had left a bar at Kamarang Landing with a friend, 31-year-old Delon Dedd Jr., who is also a miner. Shortly after , Henry saw the suspect and allegedly made racial remarks that offended Augustine, who was armed with a knife. In response, Augustine stabbed Henry once in the abdomen.

Henry fell to the ground and was taken to the Kamarang District Hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention. Examination revealed a single stab wound on his lower left abdomen with protruding intestines. When questioned by the police, Augustine admitted to the stabbing, stating, “I did it because he come around me funny.”