Man arrested for setting miner on fire during fight over rum

Kaieteur News – A miner has been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a fellow miner by dousing him with High Wine and setting him on fire on Monday at Imbaimadai Landing, Upper Mazaruni River.

According to police, the victim, 44-year-old miner James Thomas, known as ‘Wormie’, was attacked by a 53-year-old miner who also resides at Imbaimadai Landing. The two men, who are familiar with each other, were drinking alcohol on Monday when a dispute erupted. Police stated that the victim took hold of the suspect’s rum while ignoring pleas to return it.

In a fit of rage, the suspect seized the bottle, doused Thomas with the rum and set him ablaze. The flames engulfed Thomas, inflicting severe second-degree burns across his body. Thomas was transported to the Imbaimadai Health Post and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further treatment. The 53-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody as the police continue to investigate the incident.