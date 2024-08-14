GWI under fire for ‘rusty’ water, prolonged disruptions

…agency claims emergency works are ongoing

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is under fire from customers who are voicing their frustrations online over the company’s ongoing water supply issues.

On Sunday, GWI re-uploaded a post to its official Facebook page, advising customers that high levels of turbidity and sediment at the Shelter Belt intake have caused significant challenges in supplying water to central Georgetown. The agency stated that “emergency works are in progress” to address the situation, estimating that the repairs would take about a week to complete.

“GWI will continue to provide updates to customers, including on the company’s social media platforms,” the statement read. However, many customers have expressed outrage, claiming that these issues have persisted far longer than GWI acknowledges. Some residents report that they have been struggling with water supply problems for weeks, if not months.

In the comment section of GWI’s Facebook post, frustrated customers did not hold back. One user, Oshaviyah Kattow said, “This has been ongoing for WEEKS now. Months, actually! Residents of Georgetown have been receiving little to NO water for MONTHS now and the water we have been receiving has been of absolute poor quality! If is not y’all making our lives hell, it’s GPL. Sick of this! Make haste and FIX IT cause we don’t beg ayo. WE PAY.”

Like Kattow, numerous other customers shared similar experiences, stating they have been receiving little to no water for an extended period. Others posted alarming images showing the brown, murky water coming from their taps. Natalie Ann Gammell, another dissatisfied customer, posted, “Woke up this morning to cook and this was the colour of the water running through the tap. Yall really need to do better…Fed up.”

The quality of the water has raised concerns about potential health risks, with some residents worried about the effects of using such water for bathing.

Dale Mark Larose, in a particularly frustrated post, said, “Ohh beautiful (expletive) Guyana every (expletive) time u open ur (expletive) pipe to use water is shit coming true but u still have to pay for it how much longer we have to deal with this…90% of the time this is the water I getting…like u gon have to buy water by the tank now…” Larose tagged President Irfaan Ali and GWI in his post, demanding accountability.

The discontent escalated further on Tuesday when GWI issued a payment notice to its customers. The timing of the notice, amid the ongoing water crisis, provoked a strong backlash. Mark James, one disgruntled resident, wrote, “You all don’t have no Shame?!! Sending out PAYMENT DUE and this is the Water people are receiving in Georgetown!” alongside an image of the discolored water from her tap in Central Georgetown, the heart of the business district. Furthermore, GWI has since posted several images detailing the flushing schedule for various areas, a move that did little to quell the growing frustration among customers.