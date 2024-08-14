Guyana Cricket Board lauds President Irfaan Ali on distribution of cricket kits

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) was loud in its praise for President Irfaan Ali’s initiative in procuring and distributing over 400 playing kits to young cricketers (male and female) from all across Guyana. The distribution was done at an impressive and well-attended ceremony on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC). That the event was graced with the presence of His Excellency, the Hon. Prime Minister, 6 Ministers of Government and a number of senior state functionaries clearly illustrated the importance the Government of Guyana (GoG) placed on this historic presentation.

The ACCC was filled with an appreciative audience including parents and cricket coaches who gave thunderous applauses as President Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Minister Charles Ramson and Minister Ashni Singh delivered speeches all of which were well received. The delight on the faces of the youngsters as they received their kits was evident and was matched only by the pride and joy displayed by their parents.

In his feature address, President Irfaan Ali emphasized the importance which the GoG places on sports as a unifying medium in his One-Guyana vision. The President urged the youngsters to spend time on honing their skills at cricket, to give more of themselves in their quest for stardom and to adopt a disciplined approach at mastering the game at an early stage in their quest for cricket glory.

As a passionate cricket fan and supporter, President Ali has once again led by example and in a tangible manner made an invaluable contribution to cricket driven by a desire to ensure that the game progresses on its upward trajectory consistent with the prodigious development taking place throughout Guyana. The President’s initiative has guaranteed that budding cricketers from across the country can continue to improve and develop their cricket skills.

The GCB is particularly pleased with President Ali’s insistence and commitment to have cricket development taken to even the far reaches within Guyana’s 10 Regions. Already the GCB has seen a high level of cricket talent emerging from areas such as Moruca, Warapoka, Baracara and Great Troolie Island.

The GCB would like to place on record its profound gratitude to President Irfaan Ali and the GoG on their continuing contribution to the progress and development of cricket particularly at the youth level.