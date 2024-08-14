Latest update August 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana Cricket Board lauds President Irfaan Ali on distribution of cricket kits

Aug 14, 2024 Sports

President of Guyana Irfaan Ali

President of Guyana Irfaan Ali

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) was loud in its praise for President Irfaan Ali’s initiative in procuring and distributing over 400 playing kits to young cricketers (male and female) from all across Guyana. The distribution was done at an impressive and well-attended ceremony on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC). That the event was graced with the presence of His Excellency, the Hon. Prime Minister, 6 Ministers of Government and a number of senior state functionaries clearly illustrated the importance the Government of Guyana (GoG) placed on this historic presentation.

The ACCC was filled with an appreciative audience including parents and cricket coaches who gave thunderous applauses as President Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Minister Charles Ramson and Minister Ashni Singh delivered speeches all of which were well received. The delight on the faces of the youngsters as they received their kits was evident and was matched only by the pride and joy displayed by their parents.

In his feature address, President Irfaan Ali emphasized the importance which the GoG places on sports as a unifying medium in his One-Guyana vision. The President urged the youngsters to spend time on honing their skills at cricket, to give more of themselves in their quest for stardom and to adopt a disciplined approach at mastering the game at an early stage in their quest for cricket glory.

As a passionate cricket fan and supporter, President Ali has once again led by example and in a tangible manner made an invaluable contribution to cricket driven by a desire to ensure that the game progresses on its upward trajectory consistent with the prodigious development taking place throughout Guyana. The President’s initiative has guaranteed that budding cricketers from across the country can continue to improve and develop their cricket skills.

The GCB is particularly pleased with President Ali’s insistence and commitment to have cricket development taken to even the far reaches within Guyana’s 10 Regions. Already the GCB has seen a high level of cricket talent emerging from areas such as Moruca, Warapoka, Baracara and Great Troolie Island.

The GCB would like to place on record its profound gratitude to President Irfaan Ali and the GoG on their continuing contribution to the progress and development of cricket particularly at the youth level.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO IS WAY PAST DANGER FOR GUYANA!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

2024 Caribbean Schoolboys Championship expected to be biggest – says DoS Steve Ninvalle

2024 Caribbean Schoolboys Championship expected to be biggest –...

Aug 14, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – With just two days remaining before the start of the 7th Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys and Schoolgirls Boxing Tournament, excitement is building for the event set...
Read More
Guyana Cricket Board lauds President Irfaan Ali on distribution of cricket kits

Guyana Cricket Board lauds President Irfaan Ali...

Aug 14, 2024

Pakistan rewards javelin champion Nadeem with $359,000 for record-breaking throw at Paris Olympics

Pakistan rewards javelin champion Nadeem with...

Aug 14, 2024

Local boxers rearing to go as fight night looms

Local boxers rearing to go as fight night looms

Aug 14, 2024

Inaugural Big Man Cricket-GY O50s Tournament commences this weekend

Inaugural Big Man Cricket-GY O50s Tournament...

Aug 14, 2024

THE PARIS OLYMPICS

THE PARIS OLYMPICS

Aug 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The mirage of progress

    Kaieteur News – We are serenaded, almost daily, with lyrics of progress, echoed through the corridors of political... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]