Close to 2000 house lots, over 1500 titles distributed at building expo

Kaieteur News – Close to 2,000 families from Regions Three and Four are now on their journey towards homeownership, after receiving their house lots at the Ministry of Housing and Water- Central, Housing and Planning Authority’s (CHPA) ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive, at the International Building Exposition 2024.

The recipients were allocated lands at Wales Phase Two housing development in Region Three, Non-Pareil and La Bonne Intention (LBI) Phases Three and Four along the East Coast of Demerara. The distribution exercise was led by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, and the Chief Executive Office of CHPA, Sherwyn Greaves. The Department of Public Information (DPI) caught up with several beneficiaries who are happy to embark on this significant part of their homeownership journey.

Allottee, John Nelson is proud to be a landowner. “Being a young person and having a land is one of the most important things, especially when it comes to being in preparation to start a family… It is a good thing to have,” Nelson told DPI. Another allottee from Alexander Village in Georgetown, Edsy Roopnarine, said being a landowner means everything to her family.

“It is something that we have been looking forward to. It means everything because you have kids and you want to build and pass it on,” Roopnarine expressed. Meanwhile, more than 1,500 persons received their certificates of title, marking a significant step in their lives. The ownership documents were provided to many families from La Reconnaissance, Cummings Lodge, Industry, Great Diamond, Golden Grove, Industry, Non-Pareil, and Enterprise.

The documents will provide the landowners with many opportunities including easier access to a mortgage from the local banks to build their homes. Landowner, Alishaw Singh from Diamond Housing Scheme told DPI that her next move is to apply for a loan at the New Building Society (NBS). Roxanne Gooding said she has been waiting since 2012 for the document for her land at Golden Grove Block 13, East Bank Demerara. “I am so glad for the [building] Expo because I got through. They worked very quickly. I’m surprised and thankful,” she added.

Dornell Mingo, another landowner, cannot wait to build his first home to provide a comfortable environment for his family.

“I’m grateful. It has been a hectic and long task. Since 2017, I have been checking and updating documents to obtain my title so that I can have a comfortable home for both me and my family in the future,” Mingo said. Another excited landowner, Nicolas Lowenfield who applied for his land back in 2017 also received his land title. Following the building expo’s opening on Thursday, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali with Minister Croal and CHPA’s CEO Greaves handed over titles to about 500 persons. Minister Croal highlighted that the PPP/C Government has executed strategic initiatives and policies over the years, bringing relief to thousands of homeowners. According to him, the ministry has achieved its targets for the house lot allocation, and land titles distribution during this year’s building expo. With this momentum, the government is well on its way to fulfilling its manifesto’s promise of delivering 50,000 house lots by the end of 2025.