Cemetery road

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh dem gon open a repaved road through de burial ground. De big road. But de funny ting is how de project end up behind schedule. Yuh know why? Dem workers frighten dem dead people more than dem frighten bandit.

Dem start digging up de place. Big machine rolling in. But dem workers start catching cold sweat. One by one, dem start getting sick. Stomach pain, headache, vomiting like dem eat stale food. Dem turn to de supervisor and seh, “Bossman, something nah right here.” But de bossman, he seh, “Man, is just a lil’ bad weather.” But dem boys know better. Dem know is de dead people.

De sick list get longer than de road itself. Dem workers start telling stories. One seh he see a shadow following him. Another one seh he hear somebody calling he name when nobody was there. Even de big man in charge start hearing tings at night. Dem boys seh de dead don’t like de idea of people disturbing dem rest. And who can blame dem?

Construction slow down. Real slow. Dem workers nah even want come back on de site. Dem seh better deal with a bandit in daylight than a ghost in de dark. De project managers start pulling dem hair out. Dem got deadlines, yuh know. Big man from town calling, asking why de road ain’t done yet. But how yuh gon explain that de dead holding up de work?

Dem bring in a preacher. He bless de place. Sprinkle holy water like rain falling. But dem boys seh even de preacher looking nervous. He praying quick-quick and looking over he shoulder. Dem boys laugh when dem see that. Imagine, de man of God frighten too. But he do he best, and dem workers come back… slow, slow.

But de problem ain’t stop. Tools missing, materials disappear. Dem boys seh it like de dead people playing tricks on dem. Is a real horror show down there. And all this time, de road sitting there, half-done, while people in de city waiting. Dem boys seh de dead people in de cemetery giving de workers more trouble than any politician in Guyana.

One worker seh he not coming back until de whole place well blessed. He seh he rather walk through de bush than step foot back on that road. Dem other workers agree. Dem tell de bossman, “De dead ain’t want no road, and we ain’t want no trouble.”

Now, de road finally done. Dem gon cut de ribbon soon. But dem boys seh, “Watch out!” Dem dead people still there. And just like de road, dem spirit nah going nowhere. Dem boys seh better yuh don’t drive too fast through de burial ground. Yuh never know who might want a lift.

Talk half. Leff half