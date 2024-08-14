$43M more to extend Linden Technical Institute

Kaieteur News – To cater for some 250 students, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Monday turned the sod to extend the Linden Technical Institute main building in Region 10.

The project will be undertaken by Phoenix Engineering Enterprise to the tune of $43,322,000. According to information from the Education Ministry, this critical expansion represents a significant investment in the future of technical and vocational education in Linden and its surrounding areas.

The minister at the simple ceremony noted the importance of the project stating that “The expansion of Linden Technical Institute is a testament to our government’s commitment to providing quality education and training opportunities for our youth. This project will not only benefit the students of today but will also contribute to the long-term economic development of Linden and the surrounding areas.”

With a projected duration of six months, the expansion will enhance the institute’s capacity to serve 250 students, providing them with improved facilities and access to cutting-edge training in various technical fields. Also the improved infrastructure will also support the introduction of new technical courses, equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in the modern workforce. The Ministry noted that already the contractor has been provided a mobilization amount of $12,996,600 to ensure that construction progresses on schedule and that the necessary resources are in place for the timely completion of the extension.

Additionally, as a means of gaining both employment and experience simultaneously, Kaieteur News understands that five students from the institute will be working on the project and will be paid a stipend. They are: Esuan Fraser, Electrical Installation; Ksena McKinnon, General Construction; Walter Couchman, General Construction; Latrell Whinfield, General Construction; and Tevonn Layne, Electrical Installation.