The root of the problem remains unaddressed

Kaieteur News – The recent visit by President Irfaan Ali to the Bourda Market stands as a reflection of his hands-on leadership style and his willingness to act promptly to address issues of concern to the public. Following his visit, there was a swift decision to establish a police outpost in the area, a move that has been long overdue and one that deserves commendation.

The President’s prompt action demonstrates his responsiveness to the concerns of the vendors and shoppers who have had to contend with the threat of crime in and around the markets for decades now. However, while this initiative is a welcome development, it is a step in the right direction, it is not solely the need for a stronger police presence but the broader problem of congestion and illegal vending, which creates a haven for criminal activities in and around markets.

Crime in Georgetown’s markets is not a new phenomenon. It has plagued vendors and shoppers for more than four decades. The 1980s were particularly notorious. Rampant burglaries forced many stallholders to take extreme measures, such as sleeping in their stalls at night, to protect their goods. The problem was so severe in areas like the Greens Section of Bourda Market, where vendors who operated outside the market’s main structure were particularly vulnerable. And those with stalls inside the main market, would often return in the mornings only to find their businesses burglarized overnight. In one instance, it was found that some of the criminals were market vendors who broke into the businesses of their fellow stallholders.

Despite the presence of a market constabulary, the situation has remained largely unchanged over the years. The market constabulary has struggled to maintain order and security within the market’s confines and its immediate environs. Even the police outpost near Stabroek Market has proven ineffective in curtailing crime in that area.

The real issue that needs to be addressed is the proliferation of illegal vending around the markets. The congestion caused by these unauthorized vendors not only clogs the streets and pavements, making it difficult for legitimate shoppers and vendors to move freely, but also creates ideal conditions for criminals to operate.

The chaos and confusion that result from the unregulated activities provide cover for pickpockets, petty thieves, and more serious offenders to prey on unsuspecting victims. The narrow, overcrowded lanes formed by illegal stalls become prime hunting grounds for criminals, who take advantage of the disorder to snatch bags, pick pockets, and engage in other illicit activities. Anyone familiar with the Stabroek Market area knows that it becomes a ‘war zone’ of crime, particularly after twilight. Pickpockets and choke-and-rob bandits descend on the area.

Until the issue of illegal vending is decisively dealt with, efforts to improve security in the markets will only be addressing the symptoms rather than the root cause of the problem. One of the main reasons illegal vending has been allowed to persist for so long is the political dynamics surrounding municipal affairs. The City Council, which has primary responsibility for managing the markets, has been hamstrung by political considerations and a lack of political will to tackle the problem head-on. Both major political parties have been guilty of playing politics with the issue, reluctant to crack down on illegal vendors because they see them as a significant voting bloc. This pandering to illegal vendors has obscured the fact that many of these vendors are not, as is often portrayed, struggling small-time traders. On the contrary, a significant number of them are well-resourced individuals who operate sizable businesses, judging by the volume and value of the goods they sell. These vendors have found it more profitable to operate outside the market’s legal framework, avoiding the fees and regulations that legitimate market vendors must adhere to.

The result is that the inside of the markets, which should be bustling hubs of commercial activity and significant revenue sources for the municipality, have become ghost towns. Shoppers no longer need to go inside the markets; any and every thing is being sold outside of the markets. The legitimate vendors inside the markets are struggling to make ends meet in what should be prime retail spaces but have been rendered desolate by the exodus of customers to the illegal vendors outside.

The challenges facing Georgetown’s markets are not unique to the capital city. Illegal vending plagues markets across the country. This is a national problem. This is why there needs to be a national approach towards enforcing laws against illegal vending, redesigning market spaces to be more secure and shopper-friendly, and providing legitimate vendors with the support they need. Addressing the crime problem requires more than just an increased police presence; it demands a comprehensive strategy that tackles the root causes of the disorder in and around our markets. Only then will we be able to create safe, orderly, and convenient spaces for vendors and shoppers alike.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)