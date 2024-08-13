Soldiers accused of transporting ganja on bail

Kaieteur News – Two Guyana Defence Force (GDF) sergeants who were previously remanded for trafficking 154 pounds of marijuana in a service vehicle have been granted bail.

On Monday, 42-year-old Staff Sergeant Adisa Higgins from Linden and 31-year-old Sergeant Colvis Sam from Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court.

Attorney-at-law Bernard Da Silva represented Higgins, while Attorney -at-law Patrice Henry represented Sam. Both lawyers successfully secured bail for their clients at the sum of $300,000 each. Conditions of their bail include surrendering their passports and reporting monthly to the Diamond Police Station.

The accused made their initial court appearance on July 22 before Magistrate Sunil Scarce, where they pleaded not guilty to the charges. At that time, the prosecutor objected to bail due to the severity and prevalence of the offence. The case was adjourned to August 12, 2024. Sam and Higgins were busted on July 18, with 154 lbs. of marijuana in a service vehicle along the Coverden Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) during a joint intelligence-led police operation conducted by ranks from Special Branch and Regional Division 4 ‘B’.