Latest update August 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Soldiers accused of transporting ganja on bail

Aug 13, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Bail granted: Colvis Sam (right) and Adisa Higgins (left)

Bail granted: Colvis Sam (right) and Adisa Higgins (left)

Kaieteur News – Two Guyana Defence Force (GDF) sergeants who were previously remanded for trafficking 154 pounds of marijuana in a service vehicle have been granted bail.

On Monday, 42-year-old Staff Sergeant Adisa Higgins from Linden and 31-year-old Sergeant Colvis Sam from Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court.

Attorney-at-law Bernard Da Silva represented Higgins, while Attorney -at-law Patrice Henry represented Sam. Both lawyers successfully secured bail for their clients at the sum of $300,000 each. Conditions of their bail include surrendering their passports and reporting monthly to the Diamond Police Station.

The accused made their initial court appearance on July 22 before Magistrate Sunil Scarce, where they pleaded not guilty to the charges. At that time, the prosecutor objected to bail due to the severity and prevalence of the offence. The case was adjourned to August 12, 2024. Sam and Higgins were busted on July 18, with 154 lbs. of marijuana in a service vehicle along the Coverden Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) during a joint intelligence-led police operation conducted by ranks from Special Branch and Regional Division 4 ‘B’.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO IS WAY PAST DANGER FOR GUYANA!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Coach Edmonds expects Guyana to do well at U20 World Championships

Coach Edmonds expects Guyana to do well at U20 World Championships

Aug 13, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – With ten athletes set to represent Guyana at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships, coach Julian Edmonds has high expectations for the team as they head...
Read More
Winning the Guyana Cup means everything – says new Guyana Cup champion

Winning the Guyana Cup means everything – says...

Aug 13, 2024

Athena Chess set to stage Master of the Guianas 2024 online tourney

Athena Chess set to stage Master of the Guianas...

Aug 13, 2024

GBA assures parents of their children’s safety and comfort

GBA assures parents of their children’s safety...

Aug 13, 2024

Former Guyana youth player Ricardo Peters slams 95 not out in Canada for Pegasus

Former Guyana youth player Ricardo Peters slams...

Aug 13, 2024

Calvin Moore leads North East to ‘One Guyana’ Futsal title

Calvin Moore leads North East to ‘One Guyana’...

Aug 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]