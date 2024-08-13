Pres. Ali unveils master plan for single mothers housing programme

Kaieteur News – Days after announcing that his government will soon launch a programme to provide homes for single mothers President Irfaan Ali on Monday unveiled the master plan for his initiative.

The plan is dubbed homestead programme and will see the government providing homes for 500 single mothers at location on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The project, which aims to empower single mothers, will commence shortly, a brief release on the President’s official Facebook page said. It includes the construction of 500 houses on some 100 acres of land at Yarrowkabra. Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips, other members of the Cabinet; technical officials and officials from the banking sector were also at the meeting.

The plan was first mentioned when President Ali addressed the opening of the just concluded Building Expo at the Guyana National Stadium. There he underscored that the programme is not just about providing housing but also creating an economic model to empower single mothers, some of the most vulnerable in society. “The Homestead Programme will integrate various government ministries, including Agriculture, Housing, Lands and Survey, the Office of the Prime Minister, and Human Services,” President Ali had said.

Each home will feature a small farmstead, including a shade house, permanent crops, and solar energy systems to reduce energy costs and generate income. “We will give you an opportunity to earn but including an economic activity in the plot of land that will repay your loan…” President Ali explained. He added: “We [will] give you a chance to graduate out of poverty into a middle-income family and who are we giving those chances to, the most vulnerable in our society, single mothers, we are going to empower them to be the best they can be.”

The head-of-state disclosed that the planning for this initiative has already begun, with the design layout expected to be completed within two weeks. Construction on the 500 homesteads will commence shortly after, making a significant step forward in the government’s efforts to support single mothers and promote economic growth.

In addition to this new programme, President Irfaan Ali has pioneered the building of homes for women through his Men on Mission (MoM) initiative. Back in 2022, he said the organization which is funded by taxpayers will help with the construction of approximately 150 homes across the country for vulnerable persons who own their own land. “…under the Men on Mission umbrella, we are going to launch a massive programme. We are hoping that through the Men on Mission Initiative alone next year, we can build at least 150 homes across the country”, Ali had said back in 2022. He said then also that banks have already been engaged and are willing to finance the projects, once persons own their own lands.