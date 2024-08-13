New $74M teaching block for Diamond Secondary

Kaieteur News – Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Monday turned the sod to commence construction of a teaching block at the Diamond Secondary School, East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

According to information provided by the ministry, the new exterior teaching block will be built by Simcon Engineering Inc. to the tune of $74,056,950. The ministry noted that the contractor has been mobilised with an initial payment of $18,514,237 to ensure the timely completion of the project within the projected duration of seven months.

Once completed, the block is set to benefit 750 students from the catchment areas of Diamond and the Soesdyke Linden Highway.

“This development is part of the Ministry of Education’s ongoing efforts to enhance educational facilities and provide better learning environments for students across the country,” the ministry stated. Kaieteur News reported that during last week, the minister also turned the sod for two teaching block projects.

It was reported that a brand new wing will be constructed at Tucville Secondary School for $74,910,780 and this project will be executed by Kaiveri Procurement Logistics and Investments Inc. Kaieteur News understands that the same contractor will build a new teaching block at Campbellville Secondary School to the tune of $143,921,712.

It was also reported that this year, the Ministry of Education was allocated some $74.4B, a portion of which will be used for the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of educational facilities. This newspaper reported that the Ministry has embarked on an aggressive programme to ensure that the nation’s children have access to secondary education.