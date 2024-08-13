Latest update August 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

New $74M teaching block for Diamond Secondary

Aug 13, 2024 News

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand alongside the representative of the contracting firm and other officials turning the sod for the new block.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand alongside the representative of the contracting firm and other officials turning the sod for the new block.

Kaieteur News – Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Monday turned the sod to commence construction of a teaching block at the Diamond Secondary School, East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

According to information provided by the ministry, the new exterior teaching block will be built by Simcon Engineering Inc. to the tune of $74,056,950. The ministry noted that the contractor has been mobilised with an initial payment of $18,514,237 to ensure the timely completion of the project within the projected duration of seven months.

Once completed, the block is set to benefit 750 students from the catchment areas of Diamond and the Soesdyke Linden Highway.

“This development is part of the Ministry of Education’s ongoing efforts to enhance educational facilities and provide better learning environments for students across the country,” the ministry stated. Kaieteur News reported that during last week, the minister also turned the sod for two teaching block projects.

The construction plan for the new teaching block at Diamond Secondary School. (Photo courtesy, MoE)

The construction plan for the new teaching block at Diamond Secondary School. (Photo courtesy, MoE)

It was reported that a brand new wing will be constructed at Tucville Secondary School for $74,910,780 and this project will be executed by Kaiveri Procurement Logistics and Investments Inc. Kaieteur News understands that the same contractor will build a new teaching block at Campbellville Secondary School to the tune of $143,921,712.

It was also reported that this year, the Ministry of Education was allocated some $74.4B, a portion of which will be used for the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of educational facilities. This newspaper reported that the Ministry has embarked on an aggressive programme to ensure that the nation’s children have access to secondary education.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO IS WAY PAST DANGER FOR GUYANA!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Coach Edmonds expects Guyana to do well at U20 World Championships

Coach Edmonds expects Guyana to do well at U20 World Championships

Aug 13, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – With ten athletes set to represent Guyana at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships, coach Julian Edmonds has high expectations for the team as they head...
Read More
Winning the Guyana Cup means everything – says new Guyana Cup champion

Winning the Guyana Cup means everything – says...

Aug 13, 2024

Athena Chess set to stage Master of the Guianas 2024 online tourney

Athena Chess set to stage Master of the Guianas...

Aug 13, 2024

GBA assures parents of their children’s safety and comfort

GBA assures parents of their children’s safety...

Aug 13, 2024

Former Guyana youth player Ricardo Peters slams 95 not out in Canada for Pegasus

Former Guyana youth player Ricardo Peters slams...

Aug 13, 2024

Calvin Moore leads North East to ‘One Guyana’ Futsal title

Calvin Moore leads North East to ‘One Guyana’...

Aug 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]