Moves afoot to block Exxon from appearing before Parliament

…Jagdeo claim rules changed to prevent private companies from being summoned, Opposition has no recollection

Kaieteur News – Efforts by the Parliamentary Opposition to scrutinise the operations of oil major, ExxonMobil have been met with another barricade, as moves are afoot to prevent the company from appearing before the National Assembly.

Following several failed attempts by Members of Parliament (MPs) for government to provide answers and key documents to the House, the Opposition sought the guidance of the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs during a meeting of the Natural Resources Sectoral Committee on July 19, 2024. He pointed out at the time that representatives of the company can be arrested and detained until they appear before the Committee, in accordance with the Evidence Act Chapter 1:08.

However, during his weekly press conference, this fact was disputed by Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, who told reporters that this could no longer be allowed, as a decision was made in Parliament to block private companies from being summoned to appear before the House. Jagdeo who was not an MP at the time the decision was reportedly made said, “…private companies, a long time ago, the Parliament took a decision to keep the politicians away from the private companies cause people like the AFC would shake them down if they come to Parliament…” The Clerk of the National Assembly in an invited comment told Kaieteur News on Monday morning that the VP was correct, as he was corrected after pointing to the legal framework in the meeting of the Committee.

He said the decision was made during the PPP/C’s minority government led by President Donald Ramotar, between 2011 and 2015. Isaacs explained: “There was a decision some time ago, during the minority government period, at that time, a decision was made not to bring in private organisations, companies and so on before the committees.” “Now when I went before the Committee that slipped me. After speaking with the committee, it was drawn to my attention, (and) the minutes were shown to me,” the Clerk added. When asked if the law was changed to reverse this provision, he said, “I was shown the minutes…I think Odinga Lumumba was the Chairman of that committee when we had a problem with the committee going to visit Bai Shan Lin and other places or to call in Bai Shan Lin before the Committee, a decision was made that we should not.”

When asked if there was no other way for Exxon to be summoned to appear before the Committee to answer key questions, he said Isaacs said, “I’m sorry, that’s a question for the politicians, I am just an officer of the National Assembly. I wouldn’t want to go into that discussion.” Up to press time, Kaieteur News was unable to confirm that such an agreement was made in Parliament.

No recollection

In an effort to further investigate the issue, this newspaper reached out to Raphael Trotman who was Speaker of the National Assembly during the PPP/C minority government. Trotman told Kaieteur News, “In the 10th Parliament, I can’t recall any such decision being made. If it was, it would have been in writing.” Trotman said during the tenure of the APNU+AFC Government, which was after the ‘decsion’ was supposed made according to Jagdeo and Isaacs, both the Minister of Natural Resources and Exxon appeared before Parliamentary Committees.” Further, Trotman reasoned that since the Opposition had majority seats in the 10th Parliament, it would never have agreed to suppress its ability to summon companies to provide answers in the interest of the public. Another Parliamentarian whose representation in the House dates back to 2011, Catherine Hughes said, “I don’t recall that arrangement.” Furthermore, Hughes pointed out that such a move would “greatly hamper the work of the committee” as it would not be able to engage with the companies and questions their operations. To this end, she pointed out, “It’s a contradiction to the role of the committees that are intended to provide scrutiny and promote transparency on behalf of the wider country.”

Exxon hauled before the committee under APNU+AFC

It must be noted however that after this so called “decision” was reportedly made, according to Jagdeo and Isaacs ExxonMobil in 2018 under the APNU+AFC Government was summoned to appear before the Natural Resources Sectoral Committee in the National Assembly, where the then Country Manager, Rod Henson engaged in a heated exchange with PPP MP, Pauline Sukhai. During the tenure of the APNU/AFC in the 11th Parliament, the PPP were allowed to scrutinise the oil company in the House.

It was reported that Sukhai during the meeting with Henson said: “There is talk that Exxon is funding a political initiative that is not yet approved by the National Assembly–that is the Green State Development Strategy.” At this point, she offended Henson. He said, “Sorry ma’am but I have to stop you. ExxonMobil…we don’t choose sides, we are apolitical. We are not funding any political party.” But even after then, Sukhai continued. Henson then said, “Allow me to say that is complete hogwash.”

But still, Sukhai was not deterred. She insisted that she is “a National MP and the concerns are out there, so it would be remiss of me if I do not seek the level of clarification that is needed at this meeting.” There were instances after Sukhai’s questions that Henson said, “Thanks for your comments, can you repeat the question?”