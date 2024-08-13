Latest update August 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man killed in hit-and-run accident in Linden  

Aug 13, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning in Mackenzie, Linden, has resulted in the death of an unidentified male.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement said the accident occurred around 04:40hrs on the Washer Pond Public Road, involving motorcar PHH 2656, driven by a 26-year-old man from Cinderella City, Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Police said that the vehicle was traveling south on the eastern side of Washer Pond Road when it struck the pedestrian. The driver fled the scene, leaving the injured pedestrian on the roadway. The pedestrian was later found unconscious and transported to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body has been moved to the Linden Senior Citizen Association Mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Following the accident, police ranks, acting on information, arrested the driver at his residence. Investigators observed that the suspected vehicle had visible damage to the right side of the front portion of the car. As a result, the driver was taken to the Mackenzie Police Station where a breathalyser test revealed readings of 0.94% and 0.95% micrograms. He remains in custody as the investigation continues.

