Man killed in hit-and-run accident in Linden  

Latest update August 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 13, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning in Mackenzie, Linden, has resulted in the death of an unidentified male.
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement said the accident occurred around 04:40hrs on the Washer Pond Public Road, involving motorcar PHH 2656, driven by a 26-year-old man from Cinderella City, Amelia’s Ward, Linden.
Police said that the vehicle was traveling south on the eastern side of Washer Pond Road when it struck the pedestrian. The driver fled the scene, leaving the injured pedestrian on the roadway. The pedestrian was later found unconscious and transported to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body has been moved to the Linden Senior Citizen Association Mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.
Following the accident, police ranks, acting on information, arrested the driver at his residence. Investigators observed that the suspected vehicle had visible damage to the right side of the front portion of the car. As a result, the driver was taken to the Mackenzie Police Station where a breathalyser test revealed readings of 0.94% and 0.95% micrograms. He remains in custody as the investigation continues.
JAGDEO IS WAY PAST DANGER FOR GUYANA!
Aug 13, 2024By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – With ten athletes set to represent Guyana at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships, coach Julian Edmonds has high expectations for the team as they head...
Aug 13, 2024
Aug 13, 2024
Aug 13, 2024
Aug 13, 2024
Aug 13, 2024
Kaieteur News – The recent visit by President Irfaan Ali to the Bourda Market stands as a reflection of his hands-on... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]