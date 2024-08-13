Kitchen garden and house now turn homestead

Kaieteur News – Dem boys does wonder who does come up with dese ideas for the government. The latest brainwave is to take 100 acres of land and divide it into 500 plots. This means we talking about an average of a 200 feet by 40 feet plot.

Deh had a time when house lots in the country used to be dat size and most people in de countryside used to plant kitchen garden and have dem own livestock. Food then was never short or expensive because everybody used to plant dem kitchen garden, plant dem fruit trees and rear dem livestock. We grow up on fresh milk, fresh meat, fresh vegetables and plenty fruits. And dat was because we used to have a large backyard fuh plant and rear we animals.

Well, de government now calling dese plots of one-fifth of an acre, a homestead. Lang ago, a homestead used to be a plot of land of about 130 acres. But times look like dem changing and we government seh dat a house and a kitchen garden of about 8,000 square feet is now a homestead. Deh gat some people in Guyana so rich, dem house alone can qualify fuh a homestead.

Dem boys hear how de government plan to give out dese ‘homesteads’ to 500 single mothers. And de homesteads can be on the Soesdyke Linden Highway and dem single mothers will be encouraged to plant breadfruit trees and grow other crops.

Dem boys waiting fuh see who gan tek up de offer and which breadfruit tree will grow in dat soil. Dem boys wish dem single mothers lots of luck with deh planting in de sand and with de cost of transportation to come to de market to buy what cannot be grown on their homesteads.

Talk half. Leff half.