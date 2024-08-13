Den Amstel man wanted for forgery

Kaieteur News – The Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) on Monday issued a wanted bulletin for 22-year-old Shaquan Caesar in connection with alleged computer related forgery and other serious related offences in Guyana.

Ceasar’s last known address is Lot 5 Old Road, Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara. The police are urging the public to contact SOCU at 225-3079 or the nearest police station if they have any information about Caesar’s whereabouts.

Caesar is no stranger to police. In 2022, he appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged for forging a driver’s licence. The allegation was that Caesar presented a driver’s licence to a police constable, which bore his photo but contained personal information belonging to the name Anthony Jacobs.