Latest update August 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Den Amstel man wanted for forgery

Aug 13, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) on Monday issued a wanted bulletin for 22-year-old Shaquan Caesar in connection with alleged computer related forgery and other serious related offences in Guyana.

Ceasar’s last known address is Lot 5 Old Road, Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara. The police are urging the public to contact SOCU at 225-3079 or the nearest police station if they have any information about Caesar’s whereabouts.

Caesar is no stranger to police. In 2022, he appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged for forging a driver’s licence. The allegation was that Caesar presented a driver’s licence to a police constable, which bore his photo but contained personal information belonging to the name Anthony Jacobs.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO IS WAY PAST DANGER FOR GUYANA!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Coach Edmonds expects Guyana to do well at U20 World Championships

Coach Edmonds expects Guyana to do well at U20 World Championships

Aug 13, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – With ten athletes set to represent Guyana at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships, coach Julian Edmonds has high expectations for the team as they head...
Read More
Winning the Guyana Cup means everything – says new Guyana Cup champion

Winning the Guyana Cup means everything – says...

Aug 13, 2024

Athena Chess set to stage Master of the Guianas 2024 online tourney

Athena Chess set to stage Master of the Guianas...

Aug 13, 2024

GBA assures parents of their children’s safety and comfort

GBA assures parents of their children’s safety...

Aug 13, 2024

Former Guyana youth player Ricardo Peters slams 95 not out in Canada for Pegasus

Former Guyana youth player Ricardo Peters slams...

Aug 13, 2024

Calvin Moore leads North East to ‘One Guyana’ Futsal title

Calvin Moore leads North East to ‘One Guyana’...

Aug 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]