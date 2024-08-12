We are living in “Interesting Times”

Dear Editor

The world is becoming a dangerous place as countries throughout the world pursue their own respective “far-right” ideology. We have Russia invading Ukraine on the pretext that NATO was expanding on its borders. Then we have the UK Brexit and the rise of the far right which is gaining political support. Then we have India with its (new) mantra of India for Hindus as opposed to India for everyone. Then we have expansionist China seeking to replace America as a superpower. Then we have America with its rich supporting politicians with far-right agendas. Then we have Israel which is determined to wipe Hamas off the map with some countries determined to wipe Israel off the map. Then there is the EU that is considering increasing military spending proposal. Let us not forget the Venezuela/Guyana situation.

Confrontation and conflict seem the norm.

It is inevitable. War is coming. Safe havens are no more; nowhere feels safe anymore. No one is listening to peacemakers anymore. Instead, they are more concerned about whose ideology is right.

They talk about AI (Artificial Intelligence) being an economic cure-all without remembering that AI is a “tool” which can be used for good or bad.

Then we are faced with Global Warming that threatens us all. But is there a United front? The answer is a resounding “NO” as every country is pursuing its own economic well-being to make its citizens wealthier regardless of the cost.

OUR Great Knowledge that we have gained over the Centuries have not made us any wiser; it is making us more barbaric. The war that is coming will demonstrate what is meant.

Sincerely

Sean Ori