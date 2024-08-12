Miner admits to buying and selling weed

Kaieteur News – A miner caught with marijuana in his possession on Saturday told police that he bought the drugs from Berbice, Region Six, to retail.

The miner, Ronel Trotman, 38, of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara, (ECD) was busted with 781 grams of marijuana inside of his haversack along the trail at Itabali, Region Seven. Region Seven ranks were conducting an operation in the area when they stopped a truck.

Trotman was one of five passengers traveling on the heavy-duty vehicle.

While searching the truck and their belongings, police found a multi-coloured haversack containing the marijuana.

Trotman immediately said that the haversack belongs to him. Police cautioned him about the illegal possession of drugs and he admitted that he sells marijuana. “It is me weed; I buy it from Berbice to sell”, he reportedly told police. He was arrested and is presently in custody at the Bartica Police Station.