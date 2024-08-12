House approves $16B more for GPL to purchase fuel

Kaieteur News – The National Assembly on Friday approved the total sum of $16 Billion to purchase fuel for the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc.

The Committee of Supply first approved the sum of $4 Billion which is part of Financial Paper 1, and caters for advance the Government of Guyana (GoG) took from the Contingency Fund to purchase fuel for the state agency.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips who had to give account for the advance, told the House that the money was spent on some 547,000 barrels of fuel at a cost of US$34 per barrel.

Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) David Patterson first asked for a breakdown of which area the fuel was used to supply. In response, Prime Minister Phillips said, “The fuel was supplied to the Guyana Power and Light and it was utilised throughout the Demerara Berbice Inter Connected system where we are generating power for the people of Guyana who live in the DBIS, fuel supply to Essequibo, fuel supply to Bartica. Wherever GPL operates their generators the money is utilised to supply fuel and to cover all Guyana Power and Light operations.”

Further, MP Patterson questioned the PM, given that based on his calculations of the figures presented there was $400 million unaccounted for. To this, Phillips said, “The other $400 million would have been utilised for other fuel related costs, you have to purchase oils, lubricants…the money was spent on what it was appropriated for, that is to keep the lights on for the people of Guyana…”

During the evening session, Financial Paper 2 was up for consideration. This caters for an additional $12 Billion for GPL. Responding to questions on this, Prime Minister Phillips stated that the money will be spent 1,641,000 barrels of fuel at a cost of US$34 per barrel.

Again, in response to enquiries by MP Patterson, the Prime Minister said, “Minister Speaker just as I explained this morning, the sum is for fuel. That is petroleum, oils and lubricants…in order to sustain the operations of GPL.” He further disclosed that the allocations will be used to provide the 36-megawatt power ship in Berbice with 1,125,222 imperial gallons per month.