Latest update August 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

House approves $16B more for GPL to purchase fuel

Aug 12, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The National Assembly on Friday approved the total sum of $16 Billion to purchase fuel for the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc.

Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) David Patterson

Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) David Patterson

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

The Committee of Supply first approved the sum of $4 Billion which is part of Financial Paper 1, and caters for advance the Government of Guyana (GoG) took from the Contingency Fund to purchase fuel for the state agency.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips who had to give account for the advance, told the House that the money was spent on some 547,000 barrels of fuel at a cost of US$34 per barrel.

Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) David Patterson first asked for a breakdown of which area the fuel was used to supply. In response, Prime Minister Phillips said, “The fuel was supplied to the Guyana Power and Light and it was utilised throughout the Demerara Berbice Inter Connected system where we are generating power for the people of Guyana who live in the DBIS, fuel supply to Essequibo, fuel supply to Bartica. Wherever GPL operates their generators the money is utilised to supply fuel and to cover all Guyana Power and Light operations.”

Further, MP Patterson questioned the PM, given that based on his calculations of the figures presented there was $400 million unaccounted for. To this, Phillips said, “The other $400 million would have been utilised for other fuel related costs, you have to purchase oils, lubricants…the money was spent on what it was appropriated for, that is to keep the lights on for the people of Guyana…”

During the evening session, Financial Paper 2 was up for consideration. This caters for an additional $12 Billion for GPL. Responding to questions on this, Prime Minister Phillips stated that the money will be spent 1,641,000 barrels of fuel at a cost of US$34 per barrel.

Again, in response to enquiries by MP Patterson, the Prime Minister said, “Minister Speaker just as I explained this morning, the sum is for fuel. That is petroleum, oils and lubricants…in order to sustain the operations of GPL.” He further disclosed that the allocations will be used to provide the 36-megawatt power ship in Berbice with 1,125,222 imperial gallons per month.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 5th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO IS WAY PAST DANGER FOR GUYANA!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Tennis heat up the courts at NRC

Tennis heat up the courts at NRC

Aug 12, 2024

Inaugural ‘One Guyana’ President’s Games… Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 ‘One Guyana’ President’s Games kicked off its Lawn Tennis segment in electrifying fashion on Saturday at the...
Read More
Kares T10: Montra, Mahdia, Titans and Diamond seal semi-final spots

Kares T10: Montra, Mahdia, Titans and Diamond...

Aug 12, 2024

Guyana Cup 2024: Slingerz Racing Stables’ Olympic Kremlin steals Guyana Cup

Guyana Cup 2024: Slingerz Racing Stables’...

Aug 12, 2024

SLBA President warns that his charges are coming with ‘Blood in their eyes’

SLBA President warns that his charges are coming...

Aug 12, 2024

Shuttle Strikers win inaugural ‘One Guyana’ President’s Cup Badminton title

Shuttle Strikers win inaugural ‘One Guyana’...

Aug 12, 2024

Cliff Anderson Sports Hall rehabilitation project nearing completion

Cliff Anderson Sports Hall rehabilitation project...

Aug 11, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]