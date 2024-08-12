Freddie attacked me because I exposed the inconvenient truth of racism that the world knows about

Dear Editor

I recently wrote three Letters to the Editor. The first addressed the European Zoo like imagery of People of African Descent being asked to parade in African clothing to receive small Emancipation grants from the government of Guyana.

The second discussed the fact that Emancipation is not Freedom unless it has economic, political, cultural and social rights and equity in the society that has been emancipated. The third addressed the issue of a Parliamentary prerequisite to obtain inclusive government at the 2025 elections. No Party obtaining a Parliamentary majority of 33 seats.

I sent these letters to the Kaieteur News, the Stabroek News, the Guyana Chronicle, the Village Voice, Demerara Waves, and the Guyana Times. The Guyana Chronicle and the Guyana Times did not print any of the three thereby signifying their continued commitment to censorship and racial bias.

Then suddenly, Freddie Kissoon, with cowardly pride, attacked me, not my ideas, in the Guyana Chronicle. This is his new dark cave where he has sought ethnic refuge and entrenched himself. In my third letter, I explained how the last elections were a “period of terror” for People of African descent in Guyana as there was a carefully orchestrated campaign of racial hate of “Black people” on social media managed by experts who used strategic segmentation to espouse negative views of people of African Descent including using words like “hungry belly niggers”.

Kissoon’s pathetic response to my ideas was to spend half of his article discussing Vincent Alexander and IPADAG, then suggesting I am like Vincent Alexander. This type of predatory and primitive analysis lacks both depth and substance. This is because his childlike mind informs Freddie that his readership needs this type of raw blood to appreciate his daily schizophrenic diatribes. Poor Freddie.

Freddie Kissoon is a known pathological liar as he denies he never heard the words “hungry belly niggers” and challenged me to present evidence. He ended his bizarre article by stating “I monitored the entire five-month period in 2020 of attempted rigging by the PNC, APNU, the AFC, and covert support from certain civil society groups like the Guyana Human Rights Association, Red Thread, SASOD, Transparency International Guyana Chapter, and there was never any report of anyone using such a derogatory remark about African Guyanese. This is the first time I am reading that such a statement by was made. Eric Phillips should do the decent thing and supply the evidence or face being ostracised, like Tacuma Ogunseye and Rickford Burke”.

Really? Freddie did all this monitoring and didn’t find this campaign of ethnic fear mongering.

Well Freddie, attached to this letter to all the Editors in Guyana, is another document entitled “elections racism”. These are all Facebook and social media documents. The folks were so empowered by the campaign that they have their photographs on their Facebook assault of Africans in Guyana. In essence, they felt good to put their faces to this racial and political frenzy of hate. Especially racist were the many quotes from the Facebook site named “PPPC Family”. There were hundreds of comments on these Facebook pages, all showing a dark Guyana. Some pages were replayed on thousands of other pages. And Freddie didn’t see any. Has journalism gone to the dogs? I am sure many politicians, church leaders and NGOs saw these pages. I sent them to the Observers and to the United Nations

Well Freddie Kissoon, here is the proof.

I will also share this with the Ethnic Relations Commission later this week as I have asked for a meeting with the Chairman on another matter that is quite explosive. I hope the ERC gets on with the job of Social Inclusion instead of their mission of Social Cohesion. People of African Descent in Guyana want to be included not to be on some sloganized campaign that tells them to be nice to everyone while they are being brutalised. I hope the ERC gets about the job of implementing the 66 United Nations recommendations, especially the recommendation about disaggregating data to show exclusion or inclusion in contracts etc. These recommendations are several years old. Why hasn’t Ravi Dev with his theoretical Ethic Impact Statements demand this simple scientific analysis?

Now the truth of the matter is that Freddie attacked me because I exposed the inconvenient truth of racism that the entire world knows about. People of African descent in America, the Caribbean, Brazil, Colombia and African states know this. It is not a secret Freddie. Just ask the Diplomatic community living in Guyana. In 2008, I wrote 7 letters entitled the African Renaissance in Guyana. He called me “Hitler” and questioned who gave me the right to speak on behalf of Africans in Guyana. Of course, he could. We saw this attitude repeated in Gweneva this April at the United Nations Permanent Forum for People of African descent. Here is a summary of the seven letters and the eleven principles I espoused.

AFRICAN RENAISSANCE IMPERATIVES

We build together, we share together, we are one. Shared governance is a fundamental “human right” of Africans in Guyana. Stimulate cultural pride and the courage to prevail against all odds. Nurture a commitment to self-determination through self-employment. A commitment to tackling the scourge of HIV/AIDS The economic, social, cultural and political re-vitalization of our villages Recapture the importance of a sound education as a basis for economic sustainability. Nurture and create Youth leaders committed to self-determination, self-employment, respect for all cultures, justice, equity and the rule of law. Bring all African organizations and all African Leaders together. The African intelligentsia must immerse itself in the struggle to end poverty, ignorance and backwardness African Guyanese to take control of their own destiny–economically, politically, socially, psychologically and culturally

Freddie Kissoon has normalized schizophrenic idiocy. This ailment of his is surpassed only by his genetic dishonesty and learnt oxymoronic ambivalence.

When in 2008, Freddie called me Hitler, I replied that he was living in a “Circle of Self” —- “Circle of Self”, namely: self-importance, self-deception, self-deceit, self-indulgence, self-denial and self-destruction. Freddie is part of a unique group in Guyana that have become vertically integrated “communal shells” of misinformation and misdirection. Ravi Dev just wrote a deception and diversion on the Amerindian Act of 2006 not being reparations. Great going guys.

My American Whie House Fellow classmate and lawyer insisted that I sue Freddie Kissoon in Guyana and the United States for “libel and criminal defamation” for calling me Hitler. I did not. Perhaps I should. Is there a statute of limitation of character assassination?

I wonder if the Guyana Chronicle and Guyana Times will print this fourth letter and the Facebook examples I have provided, given their attachment to the propaganda of Freddie Kissoon.

Sincerely Yours

Eric Phillips

White House Fellow