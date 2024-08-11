Punctuality is de hardest word to define

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh punctuality is like a unicorn. Everybody talk ‘bout it, but nobody ever see it. In de dictionary, punctuality gat simple meaning but in reality, it hard to define.

Dat is because dem gat all kinds of punctuality. You got Mr. Never-On-Time. He got lateness down to a science. When he show up, half hour done gone. He walk in like he is royalty. Like we all here to see him make a grand entrance. He always got the same excuse. “Traffic bad!” But we all know the truth. He does leave home when he feel like.

Then there’s Miss Fashionably-Late. She think the world does spin just for she. She seh she don’t want to be the first one there. She believe showing up on time is a big crime. So she roll in late enough to make a statement. But not too late to miss the whole show. She call it style. We call it bad manners.

And then there’s Mr. Almost-There. He does tell you, “I right around the corner!” But that corner could be in another village. He always five minutes away. That is, if you living in a time warp. You does sit there and wait, and wonder if he even leave home yet.

And poor Miss Early-Bird. She does show up 15 minutes before time. She sit down alone, drinking coffee, waiting for the rest. She always on time. She still believe in punctuality but there is no one to appreciate her coming early.

So here we are, living in a country where punctuality is just a nice word. Nobody know what it mean. Everybody late, and everybody got a reason. But dem boys seh time don’t wait on nobody. Unless yuh always late. Then time does stand up and wait just for you.

But one man solve de problem of late coming at he wuk place. He had a staff of 30 and he establish a system of free parking for 29 vehicles on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Talk half. Leff half.