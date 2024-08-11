Latest update August 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Prison escapee recaptured in Region 8

Aug 11, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Thirty-year-old prison escapee, Jose Awad, of Lima Sands, Essequibo, was recaptured on Friday by police in Region 8.

The recaptured prisoner, Jose Awad

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement issued on its Facebook page said that Awad was serving a two-year sentence for Break-and-Enter-and-Larceny when he escaped on May 14, 2024 while working at the prison’s snackette.

A police team led by Station Sergeant Blackman, acting on intelligence from Region 8 Senior Superintendent Khalid Mandall, apprehended Awad in El Paso/Tumatumari Village, Region 8 at around 17:50hrs on Friday.

He was arrested for the offences of Escape from Lawful Custody and Simple Larceny of an unregistered motorcycle.

Prior to his recapture, the Guyana Prison Service had offered a $300,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

His wife and mother-in-law were previously taken into custody to assist with the investigation.

Awad is currently in police custody at the Mahdia Police Station.

Meanwhile, the police are reminding the public that aiding and abetting a prison escapee is a crime punishable by up to 3 years imprisonment.

