International Children’s Outreach Hosts Annual Summer Camp

– Enriching lives through STEM and community building

Waterfalls Magazine – This summer, International Children’s Outreach (ICO) held its highly anticipated annual summer camp, bringing together children from diverse backgrounds for learning, fun, and community building. The camp, known for its focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, also provided a wide variety of activities designed to nurture creativity, teamwork, and personal growth was held at ICO’s Craig, East Bank Demerara, location.

There, children engaged in hands on STEM projects that ranged from robotics to environmental science experiments.

These activities were not just educational but also designed to inspire a lifelong love of learning and innovation. Alongside the academic focus, the camp offered arts and crafts, sports, and team-building exercises, ensuring a well-rounded experience for all participants. One of the camp’s highlights was the daily distribution of gifts to the children, adding an extra layer of excitement and appreciation.

These tokens of encouragement, thoughtfully selected, were more than just presents—they symbolized the camp’s commitment to recognizing each child’s unique contributions and progress. Beyond the immediate benefits of the activities, the camp served as a vital safe haven for the children.

In a world where many young people face challenges that can disrupt their growth and well-being, ICO summer camp offered a secure and nurturing environment where children could explore their interests, build friendships, and gain confidence in a supportive setting.

Onica Charles, the founder of ICO, a proud Guyanese and native of the village where the camp is hosted, expressed her deep honour in being able to give back to the community that shaped her. “This camp is more than just an event—it’s a continuation of the values I learned growing up in Craig. It’s about giving our children the tools and the encouragement they need to build a brighter future, for themselves and for our entire community,” Charles said.

The annual summer camp has become a cornerstone of the ICO’s outreach efforts, reinforcing the organization’s mission to empower young people through education and community support. As the camp wrapped up another successful year, the children left with new skills, cherished memories, and a sense of belonging, eager for the opportunities that lie ahead. For the community, the camp is more than just activities—it’s a testament to the power of coming together to support the next generation.

As ICO looks to the future, there is no doubt that the camp will continue to be a beacon of hope, education, and unity for many years to come.