Guyana stuns at Miss Caribbean Culture Queen pageant

– Captures crown 2nd time in a row

Waterfalls Magazine – Guyana’s Shequana Holder was crowned Miss Caribbean Culture Queen 2024, just as her 21st birthday began on Tuesday, marking a remarkable milestone in her pageantry journey. The prestigious event was held in Nevis, where Holder emerged victorious over 10 other contestants, becoming the second Guyanese woman to win the title, following Shemina Peroune’s triumph in 2023.

Holder’s powerful and commanding performance captivated the judges and audience alike from the start of the pageant to the very end. She amassed an impressive 1,883 points, sweeping four of the five major awards, including Best Interview, Best Talent, Best Evening Gown, and Best Question and Answer.

Dominique Trotman of Antigua and Barbuda claimed the first runner-up position with 1,799 points, while Kyanna Dyer of Dominica secured the second runner-up spot with 1,761 points.

Holder’s electrifying presence on the stage in Nevis was not only a personal victory but also a source of immense pride for Guyanese, especially for those from her hometown, Queenstown Essequibo Village.

Back in June 21, Holder dazzled audiences and judges alike to win the Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2024 title. Her local victory was nothing short of spectacular, earning her 1,400 points and a host of accolades, including Best National Dress, Best in Swimwear, and Best in Archery, Best Talent, and the prestigious FACE of Guyana Fashion Showcase award.

Holder’s journey to the crown is a testament to her dedication and excellence in pageantry. Her prior achievements include winning titles such as Miss Teen Scholar 2021, Miss African Heritage Queen for Region Two 2019, and Miss Anna Regina Multilateral School 2018.

Additionally, her success as the second runner-up at the Miss Jamzone 2023 pageant highlights her consistent performance and unwavering commitment to the pageant circuit.