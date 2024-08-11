Firearm, stolen items recovered after McDoom robbery

Kaieteur News – Following an armed robbery at the ‘Thousand Dollar Store’ in McDoom, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Friday, detectives have recovered a .32 pistol along with several passports, ID cards, and bank cards belonging to one of the victims.

Acting on intelligence, a team of CID officers from the Ruimveldt Police Station, led by an Inspector, searched an abandoned two-story concrete building along Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown on Saturday.

During the search, the police found a brown female Michael Kors handbag containing the .32 pistol suspected to be the firearm used in the robbery wrapped in a black plastic bag. They also recovered one Guyanese passport, one Trinidadian passport, a Republic Bank Visa card, and two identification cards, all belonging to one of the robbery victims.

The recovered items were processed and taken to the East La Penitence Police Station for further investigation.

While several people were questioned, no arrests have been made so far. The police are continuing their efforts to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of this armed robbery.