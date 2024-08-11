Cliff Anderson Sports Hall rehabilitation project nearing completion

Kaieteur News – With just two more set of works to be finished, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson on Friday said that the rehabilitation of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall is expected to be completed by September month-end.

The Minister made the announcement while responding to questions posed by Opposition Members of Parliament (MP) Nima Flu-Bess and Annette Ferguson during the sitting of the National Assembly.

MP Flu-Bess had asked the minister to provide the total sum of money spent of the rehabilitation and whether money was catered for the project in this year’s budget.

In response, the minister informed the House, that in 2022, they spent $47 million; in 2023, they spent $237 million; and to date, they spent $8 million, taking the total to $292 million. “In this year, we have $59 million that is budgeted for the Sports Hall,” he added.

Following up on the project, MP Ferguson had asked the minister to provide the name of the contractor and duration of the project.

The minister related that there were multiple contracts which included, “Rehabilitation of the main roof – Rishma and Sisters Enterprise, rehabilitation of the electrical installation – A Ogransein & Sons, rehabilitation of side walls – R. Persid (Construction), design and supervision which is – Engineering & Management, and the northern front of the building – ECS Construction, and then the HVAC – ECS Construction which was a contract we terminated in 2023 based on poor performance and we went out to tender.”

With there being multiple contracts, the minister further informed that they have completed already the plumbing and installation, the main roof, the side walls, the face of the northern front and extension, and the sealing of the units and vented walls.

“So the only two outstanding projects which are expected to be completed by the 30th of September are the HVAC and the finishing on the inside,” he told the National Assembly.

Speaking further on the project, the minster said that in a next phase, there would be the installation of bucket seats at the sporting facility. In the current rehabilitative works, the extension that was carried out, he mentioned that it now houses four dressing rooms.

“The extension (is) to now house four dressing rooms to cater for the international standards, because you now have to have four dressing rooms as well as anti-doping room, physio rooms, all of that is now catered for in the extension. The bucket seats would come subsequent to these projects being completed,” he elaborated.

Kaieteur News had reported that the ministry commenced a rehabilitation project in 2022 to have the sporting facility enhanced and modernized.

During a visit to the Sports Hall back in November 2022, Minister Ramson told this publication that a contract worth $97M, which was awarded to ECS Construction & General Supplies, covers only the first phase of the rehabilitation project. That phase he noted entails the redesign of the front section of the building which would be reconstructed. The minister explained at the time that the works at the Sports Hall will be done in phases that will run concurrently.

This publication had reported that in December 2022, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board had awarded an initial contract for the installation of the HVAC systems at the facility. That project was given to ECS Construction & General Supplies to the sum of $89,840,020.

Aside from the $97 million contract, and the $89 million contract for the HVAC, the NPTAB had also awarded a contract in December 2022 for electrical installation. That project was awarded to A. Ogransein & Sons to the tune of $31,409,000.

Following that, NPTAB awarded a $60,324,675 contract to S&K Construction Consultancy Service & General Supply for the completion of the northern face of building. In addition, according to a few opening of bids at the NPTAB, the main roof modification works was estimated to cost $12.5 million, sealing of vents and vented walls works were estimated to cost $14.9 million, and plumbing installation was estimated to cost $9 million. These estimates are according to the ministry’s engineer.