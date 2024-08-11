Ann’s Grove teacher launches 1st Summer Reading Programme

Waterfalls Magazine – In an initiative that is set to leave a lasting impact on the community of Ann’s Grove East Coast Demerara (ECD), a beloved teacher Roylyn Shundell Jerrick-Benjamin, known affectionately as ‘Teacher Shundell,’ introduced the first-ever free Summer Reading Programme.

The programme held at the Ann’s Grove Secondary School from July 8 to July 26, 2024, aimed to ignite a passion for reading among children of all ages.

Teacher Shundell’s dedication to education spans over three decades; her love for teaching is combined with a profound commitment to nurturing young minds. Her journey began in the Sabbath School of the Ann’s Grove Seventh-day Adventist Church, where she first encountered the joys of teaching.

“I started teaching Bible stories at a young age. After completing my CXC exams, I began my first official teaching role at Clonbrook Primary School as an acting teacher for Grade Ones,” she recalled.

She continued “I saw these children as blank slates, and watching their transformation over the year was incredibly rewarding.”

Her career eventually took her to the Bahamas, where she was recognized as Teacher of the Year in 2012.

“In the Bahamas, every child under my guidance was able to read by the end of the school year. This success was due to the teaching strategies, I developed and implemented,” the teacher explained.

Upon returning to Guyana in 2022, she continued to assist children with their reading, driven by her deep-rooted belief in the power of literacy.

The idea for the summer reading programme was borne out of teacher Shundell’s passion for reading and her desire to address the literacy challenges in her community. “The programme began as a modest reading clinic designed to guide parents on fostering reading at home. It quickly expanded as we saw a growing need,” she said.

Through evaluations to determine each child’s reading level, the teacher and her team developed a tailored curriculum. This approach proved successful, with over 150 children from Ann’s Grove and surrounding villages, including Victoria and Hope ECD.

The summer reading programme, held at Ann’s Grove Secondary School, was not just an opportunity for children to improve their reading skills; it was a comprehensive literacy experience. Ms Shundell’s personal connection to the community played a significant role in the programme’s success.

“I used to teach in this community, and I wanted to give back. My mother was a giver who baked treats for the entire street, and after she passed away, I wanted to honour her memory. Although I can’t bake, I can teach, and this programme was my way of giving back,” she added.

The programme’s impact was evident in the children’s enthusiasm and progress. “The classes were designed to enhance reading, writing, and speaking skills. Each child was given a book to take home daily, which they eagerly read and returned for a new one,” the teacher explained.

Its success was reflected in the children’s transformed attitudes towards reading. “Seeing the children’s excitement and progress was incredibly rewarding. They couldn’t wait to come back the next day to get another book,” she said.

Parents also noticed the positive changes. “Many parents reported that their children were excited about reading at home. They saw improvements not just in their reading abilities but in their overall enthusiasm for learning,” She added. This feedback highlighted the programme’s broader impact on the community.

Teacher Shundell’s vision extends beyond the reading programme. “I plan to expand the reading initiative by organizing training sessions for teachers in other areas. This will help them implement similar programmes in their communities,” she said.

Additionally, she aims to develop more reading clinics and expand the programme to other villages by April next year. Her ultimate goal is to ensure that every child becomes a proficient reader, capable of not only decoding text but also writing, storytelling, and engaging deeply with literature.

“Reading is a gateway that makes all other learning possible. Without it, opportunities for advancement are limited,” the teacher emphasized. Her programme aims to make this gateway accessible to all children, fostering a lifelong love of reading and learning.