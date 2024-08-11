$275M contract awarded to build secondary school in Phillipai

Kaieteur News – The students of Phillipai Village in the Upper Mazaruni of Region Seven will soon benefit from their own secondary school that will be built by Prored Resources at a cost of $275,230,000.

According to information published by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), the $275 million contract was recently awarded to Prored Resources. The project is being executed through the Ministry of Education.

Kaieteur News understands that when completed, the new secondary school building will allow for the closure of the primary top (a secondary department in a primary school) present in the village. Phillipai Secondary is one of several secondary schools the Ministry intends to build in the hinterland.

It was reported that currently the DC Caesar Fox Secondary School in Waramadong is the only secondary school in the Upper Mazaruni District.

In addition to Phillipai, a new secondary school will be built at Jawalla Village and when completed, the two schools will help to ease the overcrowding at the DC Caesar Fox Secondary School.

It was also reported that this year the Ministry of Education was allocated some $74.4B, a portion of which will be used for the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of educational facilities.

This newspaper reported that the Ministry has embarked on an aggressive programme to ensure that the nation’s children have access to secondary education.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry on Friday turned the sod to construct a new wing at the Tucville Secondary School in Georgetown.

The construction of the new wing is aimed at enhancing the learning environment for students and staff.

According to the ministry, the project valued at $74,910,780, is scheduled to be completed within six months by contractor Kaveri Procurement Logistics and Investments Inc. The new structure is said to include 16 modern classrooms.

Minister Manickchand on Friday said “this expansion is a critical investment in our children’s education and our country’s future. The new classrooms and facilities will greatly enhance the learning environment, reflecting our commitment to providing every student with access to quality education.”