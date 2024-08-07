We got commissions fuh days in dis country

Kaieteur News – We got de Police Service Commission, de Teaching Service Commission, de Judicial Service Commission, de Public Service Commission, de Public Procurement Commission, de Ethnic Relations Commission, an’ even de Women and Gender Equality Commission. But de main commission we need? Nowhere to be found!

Now tell me dis, how come we ain’t got a Petroleum Commission? Dis oil and gas business is de biggest thing since fry fish. Yet, decisions ’bout dis crucial sector being made without a Commission. Want to guess who is the de chief cook and bottle washer who mekkin all dem decisions?

Dem Boys seh, how de PPP/C government could forget de most important commission? Is like forgetting yuh pants before leaving de house. Yuh run out in yuh bukta. De oil and gas sector ain’t no lil fry. It’s big, big business. But without a commission, we at the mercy of politicians.

Guyana is supposed to be a democracy. But without a Petroleum Commission, we smelling and looking like an autocracy. Where are de checks and balances? Who checking whether things are naughty or nice?

We need a Petroleum Commission. A proper commission. We need experts, independent voices, people who know de business.

De PPP/C government better wake up and smell de oil. Because without a Petroleum Commission, we just spinning top in mud. And you know what happens when yuh spin top in mud? Everybody does get dirty. We need a Petroleum Commission now, not later!

Talk half. Leff half.