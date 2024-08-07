Latest update August 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Two arrested for illegal gun

Aug 07, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Police ranks during the wee hours of Tuesday arrested two men in the vicinity of Mackenzie/Wismar Bridge, Linden, Region Ten after one of them was found with an illegal gun.

According to police, the ranks were on mobile patrol when they stopped a White Toyota Premio motorcar, PNN 5981, around 03:30 hrs. The ranks told the driver, Devontea Tappin a 21-year-old labourer of Andyville, Wismar and a passenger, 19-year-old Devon Glasgow of West Watooka, Linden that they want to search the car.

They were ordered to step out of the vehicle with their belongings but Glasgow reportedly started behaving disorderly. One of the ranks warned Glasgow about his behaviour and decided to search him. Inside his pants crotch, the policeman found a gun. Police cautioned him about the illegal firearm but he remained silent. He and the driver were both arrested and taken into custody.

