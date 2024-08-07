Latest update August 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Newborn medevaced from Linden after complications

Aug 07, 2024 News

Newborn being transported to the hospital

Newborn being transported to the hospital

Kaieteur News – The Linden Hospital Complex in Mackenzie Region 10 on Tuesday reached a significant milestone when it successfully performed its first Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) in five years of a newborn baby to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The operation was the first in the last five years. In a statement the Linden Hospital Complex said the urgent operation was prompted due to the infant’s severe condition, which required specialized neonatal care beyond the hospital’s on-site capabilities. According to the Linden Hospital Complex, the MEDEVAC services are designed to provide urgent care and transport for patients who require immediate medical attention that cannot be adequately provided at their current location. For newborns, these services are especially important due to their delicate health and specific medical requirements.

Newborn safely arrived at Hospital and receiving medical treatment

Newborn safely arrived at Hospital and receiving medical treatment

Additionally, the facility has been a key healthcare provider in the region. Over the past five years, Linden Hospital has made notable advancements in its ability to handle critical cases, including those involving newborns. The hospital highlighted that the medical team will continue to play a vital role in the region by offering a range of medical services, including emergency care, maternal and child health services, and specialized neonatal care.

The Linden Hospital Complex also extended its gratitude to the dedicated team involved in the operation, including doctors, nurses, ambulance services, and BK Aviation Inc., for ensuring the smooth and efficient transport of the newborn.

