Govt. relocating power lines to facilitate gas-to-energy project

Latest update August 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 07, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The government on Tuesday began relocating high voltage power lines to facilitate the Gas-to-Energy project despite not yet tabling the agreements (contracts and project documents) in Parliament.
The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) in a statement issued said “work has commenced at Best Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD) for the relocating of GPL’s 69 kV L7 Transmission line to accommodate the Gas-to-Energy Project” before adding “The Government of Guyana Gas-to-Energy Project will significantly reduce electricity cost to customers and address the growing demand for electricity”.
Meanwhile, as the government moves ahead with the US$2 billion and counting project, it is still hiding key documents from the public. Kaieteur News has recently asked Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo when the documents would be laid in Parliament and he said that his government is working on it. He did not give a timeline but said that the public already knows how much the project will cost Guyana.
The unavailability of the documents has sparked concerns among stakeholders, since it remains the single largest financial project ever pursued by Guyana. Pegged at US$2B, the GTE project is not supported by a feasibility study; the government has also not released any of the agreements signed with ExxonMobil or the other contractors involved in the project.
Them ah hide we Oil Figures
Aug 07, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS), in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC), launched the inaugural President’s Games yesterday at the MCYS...
Aug 07, 2024
Aug 07, 2024
Aug 07, 2024
Aug 07, 2024
Aug 07, 2024
Kaieteur News – The growth of vehicular traffic, coupled with a densely populated coastal strip, has long made the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]