Govt. relocating power lines to facilitate gas-to-energy project

Aug 07, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The government on Tuesday began relocating high voltage power lines to facilitate the Gas-to-Energy project despite not yet tabling the agreements (contracts and project documents) in Parliament.

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) in a statement issued said “work has commenced at Best Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD) for the relocating of GPL’s 69 kV L7 Transmission line to accommodate the Gas-to-Energy Project” before adding “The Government of Guyana Gas-to-Energy Project will significantly reduce electricity cost to customers and address the growing demand for electricity”.

Meanwhile, as the government moves ahead with the US$2 billion and counting project, it is still hiding key documents from the public.  Kaieteur News has recently asked Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo when the documents would be laid in Parliament and he said that his government is working on it. He did not give a timeline but said that the public already knows how much the project will cost Guyana.

The unavailability of the documents has sparked concerns among stakeholders, since it remains the single largest financial project ever pursued by Guyana. Pegged at US$2B, the GTE project is not supported by a feasibility study; the government has also not released any of the agreements signed with ExxonMobil or the other contractors involved in the project.

