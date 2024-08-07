Campbellville Secondary to get new $143M teaching block

Kaieteur News – To address the overcrowding at the New Campbellville Secondary School in Georgetown, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Tuesday turned the sod to commence the construction of a new teaching block for the institution.

Kaieteur News understands that the annex will be constructed by Kaiveri Procurement Logistics & Investment Inc., who was awarded the $143,921,712 contract by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on June 14, 2024.

According to information provided by the Education Ministry, the project is expected to be completed within 11 months. The new teaching block is said to feature eight classrooms, two sanitary blocks, and a staff room, providing modern facilities that will enhance the learning environment for both students and staff.

It was reported that the project underscores the Ministry of Education’s commitment to improving educational infrastructure across the country. This year, the ministry was allocated approximately $74.4 billion from the national budget to roll out its agenda.

Noting the importance of this structure, the Minister on Tuesday commented, “We are thrilled about this development…It represents a significant step forward in our efforts to provide high-quality education and better facilities for our students and teachers.”

Plans to have an extension at school were announced back in May by the minister during a press conference. It was raised with the minister at the time that Grade Eight students of Campbellville Secondary were attending half-day classes for some months. “That might very well be an overcrowding issue that arose out of lack of space in the Georgetown education district,” she explained. It was reported that city schools such as the St. George’s High School, North Ruimveldt and Christ Secondary were gutted by fires which saw the students and teachers being accommodating in various schools.

“With six schools down, we had overcrowding and rotation had to happen in some schools which is not in the most desirable place to be but what had to happen in the absence of space in classrooms,” she said at the time.