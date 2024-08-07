Bartica businessman, stallholder arrested for cocaine, marijuana possession

Latest update August 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 07, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A businessman and a stallholder of Bartica, Region Seven were arrested on Monday after police ranks found cocaine and marijuana in their possession.
Police identified the businessman as 27-year-old, Edwin Myles better known as Junior. Ranks reportedly searched his Fifth Avenue, Bartica home and found a transparent plastic bag with 24 grams of cocaine on top of a wardrobe in a bedroom.
Myles, according to police, said that he owned the drugs. Investigators suspect that Myles could be selling the cocaine. They confiscated some $30,000 in cash that they believe might be proceeds from the sale of cocaine. Ziploc bags and lighters were also found in his home. Police arrested Myles and took him down to the Bartica Police Station for further questioning.
Later that day, ranks also searched the market stall of Neon Cole, a 27- year-old vendor of Fifth Street, Bartica and found nine grams of marijuana hidden there. He too was arrested for questioning.
Them ah hide we Oil Figures
Aug 07, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS), in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC), launched the inaugural President’s Games yesterday at the MCYS...
Aug 07, 2024
Aug 07, 2024
Aug 07, 2024
Aug 07, 2024
Aug 07, 2024
Kaieteur News – The growth of vehicular traffic, coupled with a densely populated coastal strip, has long made the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]