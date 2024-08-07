Bartica businessman, stallholder arrested for cocaine, marijuana possession

Kaieteur News – A businessman and a stallholder of Bartica, Region Seven were arrested on Monday after police ranks found cocaine and marijuana in their possession.

Police identified the businessman as 27-year-old, Edwin Myles better known as Junior. Ranks reportedly searched his Fifth Avenue, Bartica home and found a transparent plastic bag with 24 grams of cocaine on top of a wardrobe in a bedroom.

Myles, according to police, said that he owned the drugs. Investigators suspect that Myles could be selling the cocaine. They confiscated some $30,000 in cash that they believe might be proceeds from the sale of cocaine. Ziploc bags and lighters were also found in his home. Police arrested Myles and took him down to the Bartica Police Station for further questioning.

Later that day, ranks also searched the market stall of Neon Cole, a 27- year-old vendor of Fifth Street, Bartica and found nine grams of marijuana hidden there. He too was arrested for questioning.