$46M Health Centre Commissioned at Lakeville, Region 5

Kaieteur News – Aiming to enhance healthcare services for residents of De Hoop and neighbouring villages in Mahaica-Berbice, the Ministry of Health on Monday commissioned a new $46-million health centre in Lakeville, Region 5.

The commissioning ceremony was led by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag. Also present were Vickchand Ramphal, Regional Chairman of Region Five; Faisal Jaffarally, Member of Parliament; Dr. Theresa Sarju, Regional Health Officer; Lakeram Marian Doner of the land, and local residents.

Kaieteur News understands that the new health centre is fully equipped with medical supplies and equipment to cater to approximately 1,200 residents.

According to a Ministry of Health press release at the commissioning ceremony, Dr. Anthony said the opening of the centre is part of the government’s initiative to provide better healthcare and other services to improve lives of all Guyanese.

Dr. Anthony highlighted that the Health Ministry is training medical personnel within communities to serve in their respective Region. “These programmes are here for people to enrol. We have many programmes available, but we need people to come forward and be trained,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Parag announced that while the infrastructure is crucial, the quality of service provided by the healthcare professionals is equally important. “While the necessary infrastructure is here, the service delivery is equally important,” she noted.