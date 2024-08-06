Prime minister says hinterland region to get internet by year end

Kaieteur News – In its effort to bridge the digital divide between the coast and Hinterland regions, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips said on Sunday that the Government is working to provide internet connectivity to all Hinterland areas by year end.

The Prime Minister mentioned this during a visit to Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven. In a press statement issued by the Prime Minister, he underscored the Government’s dedication to comprehensive development in Guyana’s Hinterland regions. Phillips emphasised the significant investments and infrastructural improvements being made by the government in the area. The Prime Minister spoke on the expansion of the ground- breaking Low Earth Orbiting (LEO) devices initiative to Region Seven and the entire Hinterland, highlighting the on-going rollout of high-speed internet services across Guyana.

The release stated, “Phase One successfully connected Regions one and two, while Phase Two is set to commence in August, beginning with Region Seven and progressively extending throughout the Hinterland.” “We are bringing development to all your communities. Every community in the Upper Mazaruni will be developed, not only in sport, but in every other aspect of development,” Phillips said, while assuring the residents of Upper Mazaruni of continued developments across all sectors.

Meanwhile, the press release further added that over the past four years, the Government has invested in hinterland communities by boosting indigenous leadership with the National Toshaos Council Secretariat and expanding land rights through a broader titling programme. Additionally, job creation has also been enhanced with the reinstated Community Service Officers (CSO) programme and Presidential Grants. “Youth development receives over $1bn annually, including $100m for the higher education of 800 hinterland students, while cultural preservations are being supported with $147m in 2024 to maintain Amerindian traditions and heritage,” the press statement highlighted.

Furthermore Prime Minister Phillips stated, “From 2020 to now, we have spent over $70bn on hinterland development in all aspects. We have more to spend from 2024 and 2025—five years of development that will encompass all of Guyana, both the coastline and the hinterland.” On the issue of sports, Phillips who travelled to the region for the 25th Annual Upper Mazaruni District Games, at the Tunnel Tigers Sports ground, Kamarang/Warawatta Village, Region Seven highlighted the government’s commitment to sport development and to the Upper Mazaruni District Games. As such, the Prime Minister emphasized the Government’s dedication to improving the sport facility in the area.

The Prime Minister in the press release highlighted that the Government thus far has spent a significant amount of money on the development of the Kamarang ground (Tunnel Tigers Sports ground), with the installation of lights featuring underground wiring, the construction of new stands, and rehabilitation works on the ground. “We have spent some $21m in bringing the ground to this standard to host these games. That is how serious we are about sport in Guyana,” he stated.

Additionally, the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs donated $1.5m for the overall support of the games, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport contributed $1.7m in trophies and other support.