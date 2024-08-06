Latest update August 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man gets six months for stealing road project wires

Aug 06, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 45-year-old resident of ‘B’ Field in Sophia, Georgetown, was sentenced to six months in prison on Monday for stealing wires intended for use on the Conversation Tree road project.

Rudolph Nurse, a father of three, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to face a charge of simple larceny. The incident reportedly occurred on August 2, 2024, at Pike Street in Campellville, Georgetown. Workers from S. Jagmohan Construction and Generator Security Service had left the wires in place at the worksite when they finished their shift. The following day, a patrol team from the company observed Nurse at the worksite carrying a salt bag. Upon searching the bag, the missing wires were found. Nurse was apprehended and taken to the Prashad Nagar Police Outpost, where he was informed of the allegations but chose to remain silent. Subsequently, he was arrested and admitted during a video interrogation that he intended to sell the wires after picking them up from the site. The man pleaded guilty with an explanation. He told the magistrate that because of a recent surgery he did he is now unemployed. Nurse received a six-month prison sentence for the offense.

